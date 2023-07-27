TIM TAM TUMMY LAUNCHES THE WORLD'S FIRST KIDS KOMBUCHA, BRINGING PROBIOTICS TO KIDS LIKE NEVER BEFORE

News provided by

TIM TAM TUMMY

27 Jul, 2023, 08:07 ET

MIDDLEBURY, Vt., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIM TAM TUMMY proudly introduces the first and only kids kombucha. Committed to transforming the billion-dollar children's beverage category, TIM TAM TUMMY aims to outshine juice boxes and other old school options by providing families with an alternative that leads with probiotics to address the functional health benefits parents care about most.

Continue Reading
TIM TAM TUMMY
TIM TAM TUMMY

"When it comes to better-for-you beverages, the kids' aisle has been largely left behind," says Mary Alice Greco, Chief Marketing Officer, TIM TAM TUMMY. "As a new parent, I am searching for organic options that bring nutrition, function, and kid-friendly flavor to the forefront. It's a joy to launch TIM TAM TUMMY, filling the gap with a product that addresses parents' and kids' top priorities – digestive health, immune function, convenience, and fun!"

TIM TAM TUMMY offers several unique benefits for kids' daily enjoyment:

  1. Children's Gut Health: TIM TAM TUMMY is the only kids beverage that offers 3 billion live probiotics and a daily dose of superfruit Vitamin C.
  2. Quality & Simplicity: TIM TAM TUMMY contains only five organic ingredients, free from artificial additives and alternative sweeteners.
  3. Super Tasty: TIM TAM TUMMY offers four fruit-forward flavors with gentle carbonation – Apple Happy Dance, Grape Day to Shine, Mango For It!, and Pineapple Party.
  4. Powering Adventures with Convenience: TIM TAM TUMMY comes in kid-sized self-stable cans, making them ideal for lunchboxes, after-school, and on-the-go adventures.

Please download high-resolution images here.

ABOUT TIM TAM TUMMY
TIM TAM TUMMY is trailblazing better for kids beverages with the first and only kids kombucha. Committing to sharing probiotics and positivity, TIM TAM TUMMY brings a one-of-a-kind duo of functional benefits to the juice aisle, without forfeiting flavor or fun. Each small yet mighty can delivers a daily dose of superfruit vitamin C + billions of live probiotics – proven to support digestive and immune health in young children. Made with as many ingredients as kids can count on one hand, TIM TAM TUMMY is lunchbox ready (shelf stable), super tasty, organic, and positively good for kids. Find this superhero of the tummy at select retailers including Hannaford, Fresh Thyme, and select North Atlantic Whole Foods Markets, as well as online at Thrive.com (starting August 2023) and timtamtummyforkids.com. Also available for wholesale at https://faire.com/direct/timtamtummy.

SOURCE TIM TAM TUMMY

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.