Timber Ridge Announces Sale Of Hartland Property

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Timber Ridge Management, LLC, the developer of the acclaimed Willowsford community in Loudoun County, has announced the sale of their adjacent residential development known as Hartland. The Timber Ridge team worked on the planning, engineering, and community layout for nearly two years in preparation for land development. The property was purchased by Hines and Sumitomo / Dan Ryan on September 10, 2020.

Hines is one of the largest and most respected real estate organizations in the world, known for the development of such celebrated projects as CityCenterDC in Washington, D.C.; Wolf Point in Chicago; and 53 West 53 in New York City – just to name a few of the properties in its vast portfolio.

"The Hartland property has the potential to be another iconic community for Hines," said Rick DiBella, principal of Timber Ridge Management. "We have every confidence they'll make Hartland a wonderful place to live in Loudoun County."

About Timber Ridge Management

Timber Ridge is the developer of the award-winning community of Willowsford, which was a frontrunner in popularizing the concept of the "agrihood" around the nation, incorporating a working farm and nature conservancy into luxury residential living. For three years, Willowsford was among the top 50 best-selling communities in the country. It is now in its final phase of sales and nearing completion.

About Hines

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 225 cities in 25 countries. Hines has approximately $144.1 billion of assets under management, including $75.5 billion for which Hines serves as investment manager, including non-real estate assets, and $68.6 billion for which Hines provides third-party property-level services. The firm has 165 developments currently underway around the world. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped or acquired 1,426 properties, totaling over 472 million square feet. The firm's current property and asset management portfolio includes 576 properties, representing over 246 million square feet. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and all property types, and a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organizations in the world. Visit www.hines.com for more information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

