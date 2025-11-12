TimberHP Starts U.S. Production of TimberBoard, a Dry Process Wood Fiber Board for High-Performance Building Envelopes

New production line in Madison, Maine marks a milestone for American manufacturing and sustainable building materials.

MADISON, Maine, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TimberHP has officially begun production of TimberBoard™, the first dry process wood fiber insulation board manufactured and sold in the United States. Beginning December 1, TimberHP will start shipping orders to retailers and distributors across its network.

Rolling off the line at TimberHP's newly revitalized facility in Madison, Maine, TimberBoard represents not only a breakthrough in building products for the light-frame construction market but also a significant step forward for American-made innovation and sustainable manufacturing.

After years of research, engineering, and investment, TimberHP is proud to deliver this high-performance, carbon-storing insulation to the North American market. TimberBoard combines the strength and thermal performance of rigid foam or mineral wool with the moisture-handling and sustainability advantages of wood fiber, offering builders a vapor-open alternative that is renewable, recyclable, and made entirely in Maine.

"TimberBoard is more than a product launch—it's a milestone for U.S. manufacturing," said Matthew O'Malia, CEO. "At a time when American industry is reimagining how and where we make things, we're proving that sustainable, high-performance building materials can be made right here at home."

TimberHP's facility in Madison breathes new life into a former paper mill, transforming it into a modern manufacturing hub for renewable, wood-based insulation. At a time when supply chain resilience and domestic production are national priorities, TimberHP demonstrates how rural industry and sustainable innovation can go hand in hand.

TimberBoard will be available in 4' x 8' square-edge sheets in standard thicknesses from 1.5 inches to 4 inches, and for specialty applications up to 9.25 inches. Designed as a vapor-open, continuous exterior insulation, it delivers high compressive strength while allowing wall assemblies to manage moisture safely and naturally. Made from abundant, renewable wood residuals, TimberBoard is a carbon-storing, price-competitive alternative that achieves a Class B flame rating under ASTM E84, making it a durable, high-performing, and environmentally responsible choice for modern building envelopes.

About TimberHP

TimberHP manufactures high-performance, carbon-storing wood fiber insulation at our facility in Madison, Maine. Designed for North American building codes and construction practices, our products, TimberBatt, TimberBoard, and TimberFill, deliver superior thermal, acoustic, and moisture-management performance for residential, multifamily, and commercial projects.

As the first and only producer of dry process wood fiber insulation in North America, TimberHP provides architects, specifiers, contractors, and developers with affordable, code-compliant alternatives to conventional insulations that combine durability, vapor-open performance, and measurable carbon benefits.

To learn more visit www.timberhp.com/timberboard

