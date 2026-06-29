'Time Capsules' Delivers a Humorous, Nostalgic and Deeply Moving Journey Through ADHD and Addiction

Author Tom Sabino's New Novel Addresses Roadblocks to Mental Health & Happiness

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Tom Sabino announced the release of his debut novel, "Time Capsules," just in time for society's obsession with all things nostalgic. The 80s and 90s kids that drank water from the hose and rode their bikes home when the street lights came on, get a glimpse back in time, while taking a look at the challenges facing them today.

“Time Capsules” by Tom Sabino

Told through the unforgettable voice of Tommy Colozzo, Sabino's "Time Capsules" takes readers on a journey that begins in the 1980s and spans five decades. Readers follow the easily-distracted young boy, who seems inherently prone to risk-taking and driven by his next dopamine rush. Guiding – and often misguiding – Tommy's erratic behavior is an intrusive "Voice" in his head that evolves alongside as he stumbles toward adulthood.

"This is a story about resilience," Sabino said. "It looks directly at the heavy realities of addiction and the struggle for good mental health, but with a sense of humor, imagination and, most importantly, hope."

Sabino's own journey writing "Time Capsules" is a testament to that same resilience. He began writing the story in 1999, while a senior at Fairleigh Dickinson University. During the global pandemic, he dusted the manuscript off, from on top of his fridge, and completed it within the year.

Written for readers of all ages, Sabino's story balances a trip down 'Memory Lane' with a raw, honest perspective on modern mental health, ADHD, addiction and recovery.

"I want to provide hope," Sabino said, "to the addict, who needs a voice and some help."

"Time Capsules"

By Tom Sabino

ISBN: 9781665772501

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Tom Sabino resides at the Jersey Shore with his wife, Rebekah, and their three daughters. "Time Capsules" is his first novel. Sabino writes with the hope of letting those who identify with the struggles of addiction know that help is always available, and it is never too late to ask. For more please visit: https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/865442-time-capsules.

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SOURCE Archway Publishing