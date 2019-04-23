TIME Hosts TIME 100 Gala, Celebrating Its Annual List Of The 100 Most Influential People In The World

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th annual TIME 100 gala, celebrating TIME's list of the world's most influential people takes place tonight, Tuesday, April 23, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The event will feature performances by Taylor Swift and Khalid, honorary tributes from members of this year's list and remarks from TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

The 2019 TIME 100 was announced last week, and the issue is on newsstands now. See the full list at www.time.com/100 and see the issue's six covers running worldwide at http://bit.ly/2vaaAuc .

Current members of the TIME 100 attending the gala include Dwayne Johnson, Brie Larson, Sandra Oh, Emilia Clarke, Glenn Close, Richard Madden, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Gayle King, Hasan Minhaj, Indya Moore, Alex Morgan, Ryan Murphy, Mohamed Salah, Clare Waight Keller, Yalitza Aparicio, Lynn Nottage, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Massimo Bottura, Tara Westover, Jeanne Gang, Emily Comer, Jay O'Neal, Marlon James, dream hampton, Adam Bowen, James Monsees, Samin Nosrat, Aileen Lee, Ezra Levin, Leah Greenberg, Věra Jourová, Radhya al-Mutawakel, Marillyn Hewson, Arundhati Katju, Hoesung Lee, Fred Swaniker, Leana Wen, Desmond Meade, Barbara Rae-Venter, Grainne Griffin, Menaka Guruswamy, Maria Ressa, and many more

"We all have teachers, some we know intimately, others who inspire from the page or the screen. This holds true even for the most accomplished people on earth. Our annual TIME 100 issue is filled with tributes from teachers to students; in many cases, the surprise is who is playing which role today," writes TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal of this year's TIME 100 list.

Felsenthal continues, "In many ways, these connections—forged across and among industries—are the heart of the TIME 100, which now, in its 16th year, is far more than a list. It is a community of hundreds of global leaders, many of whom support and challenge one another. And at a time when so many of our problems require cross-disciplinary solutions, they are also uniquely positioned to effect change." http://bit.ly/2Gr70m6

The sponsors of the 2019 TIME 100 gala are Amazon Alexa, Cadillac, Citi, Johnnie Walker, and United Airlines.

Amazon Alexa, a cloud-based voice service that can help you with tasks, entertainment, general information, and more, is proud to be a first-time sponsor of the TIME 100. Using Alexa is as simple as asking a question. Just ask to play music, read the news, control your smart home, tell a joke, and more—Alexa will respond instantly. Whether you are at home or on the go, Alexa is designed to make your life easier by letting you voice-control your world.

Cadillac is the presenting sponsor of this year's Time 100 gala. Cadillac has been a leading luxury auto brand since 1902. In the spirit of originality, limitless imagination and the quest for the exceptional, Cadillac is setting the global standard for Modern American Luxury. Today Cadillac is growing globally, driven by an expanding product portfolio featuring distinctive design and technology.

Citi is the premier sponsor of the gala for the seventh year in a row. Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.



For the fourth consecutive year, Johnnie Walker, the world's leading blended Scotch whisky brand, is proud to raise a glass to the inspiring TIME 100 honorees and their powerful stories. As a celebration of the many achievements of women and those who support them, the brand will showcase its Jane Walker icon on-site at the gala, the first-ever female iteration of the Johnnie Walker Striding Man and a symbol for all on the shared journey towards progress in gender equality.

United Airlines' shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 355 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines.

ABOUT TIME

TIME is a global multimedia brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world. A trusted destination for reporting and insight on the people, places and issues that matter, TIME captures the events that shape our lives. TIME's major franchises include the TIME 100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, Genius Companies, World's Greatest Places and more. With 45 million digital visitors each month and 40 million social followers, TIME is one of the most trusted and recognized sources of news and information in the world.

