TIME Kid of the Year Nominee and Vigil CEO Shanya Gill to Join CONNECTIONS™, Along with Leaders from Deako, Schneider Electric, SmartThings, Alarm.com, and More

Parks Associates research finds 52% of device owners are willing to share outdoor video data with providers, highlighting evolving data preferences in the connected home

PLANO, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the keynote speakers at the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™ conference will include Shanya Gill, founder and CEO of Vigil Inc. and TIME Kid of the Year Nominee. Gill will join executives from across the connected home ecosystem to address tech innovations, market data, and consumer adoption at the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 5-7 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, alongside Sensors Converge 2026 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

CONNECTIONS™ keynote speakers:

PARKS ASSOCIATES Chart: Data-Sharing Attitudes CONNECTIONS Conference

Jay Desai, GM for Amazon Sidewalk, Ring, Amazon.com

Shanya Gill, Founder and CEO, Vigil Inc .

. John Mack, Managing Director & Sector Co-Head, Security & Safety, Raymond James

Derek Richardson, CEO, Deako

Kristen Valdes, Founder and CEO, b.well Connected Health

Robert Vance, VP, New Markets, GENTEX

These speakers, along with executives from Schneider Electric, Alarm.com, Samsung SmartThings, DOOR, Comcast, and other market leaders, will address the next phase of connected home and business services, including AI-driven experiences, energy management, access control, tech support, home security, and platform integration.

Parks Associates' latest research from the study Connected Consumer Privacy & Security in the AI Era, a survey of 8,000 US Internet households, shows 52% of smart home device owners are willing to share outdoor video data with their device and service providers to enable certain routines or automations. However, only 34% are willing to share indoor video, and one-quarter are willing to share home occupancy data. Overall, device owners report higher willingness to share device data when it supports maintenance, troubleshooting, and improved performance or if it enhances household safety and improves response during emergencies.

"Consumers are selective in how they share data," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, Vice President, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Use cases tied to safety, security, and device performance resonate, while more personal data requires stronger justification and transparency."

CONNECTIONS™ will examine how companies are deploying these technologies and building services that align with consumer expectations, with sessions focused on interoperability, service models, and real-world deployment.

Event Sponsors:

Research: Alarm.com, Silicon Labs

Platinum: Kwikset; Origin; Rapid Response Monitoring; Raymond James; TechSee; Vivint, an NRG Company

Reception: Johnson Controls

Registration: Becklar

Wi-Fi: SkyBell

Event: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Aqara, Ayla Networks, BlueConnect Partners, eero, Ensure Protect, Gentex, Integrated Systems Technology, Ivani, MarketBetter, Plume, RealPage, Telecom Design, Thread Group, Ubiety, Ubiquiti, Z-Wave Alliance

Breakfast, Lunch, and Break: Arity, Calix, Kwikset, Moen, Morse Micro

Supporting: Sensors Converge, The Monitoring Association

In addition, Parks Associates is accepting nominations for the 40 Tech Leaders of Connected Living, launched this year in recognition of the company's 40th anniversary. The program honors executives and innovators driving progress across smart home technologies, AI applications, broadband services, energy management, security, and platform ecosystems.

Parks Associates will recognize the 40 Tech Leaders of Connected Living during the conference's networking reception. The firm extended the nomination deadline date until April 22.

Registration is open for the conference. For information, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates will host the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™ on May 5-7, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara. CONNECTIONS™ provides ongoing insights throughout the year with virtual and in-person conference sessions. Parks Associates' analyst team leads the conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

CONNECTIONS™ is a pivotal platform for partnerships and exploring the future of technology adoption and its impact on consumers and businesses. www.connectionsus.com

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates