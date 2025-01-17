Time Matters with G-SHOCK x J Balvin's Ma G: A Bold, Customizable Watch Collaboration

Limited Edition Timepiece Features an Interchangeable Design with J Balvin's Iconic Lightning Bolt and Innovative Signature Accents

DOVER, N.J., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is proud to announce its latest collaboration with global superstar, J Balvin – introducing the powerful new Ma G-SHOCK, DWE5600JB1A9. Marking the brand's first product collaboration with a Latin artist and the first design to have Spanish text on the dial, G-SHOCK unveils an exciting first look at the new model with the release of the official launch video, which can be viewed here.

This limited-edition collaboration will be on-sale globally on January 27, 2025, and will showcase J Balvin's unique style, blending G-SHOCK's legendary durability with creative design from the Colombian superstar.

The watch features a standout interchangeable band and bezel set, offering up to eight design combinations to match any mood or outfit. With sleek black and vibrant yellow colorways, fans can mix and match to create their perfect look. The watch face design is equally distinctive, featuring J Balvin's iconic lightning bolt motif —inspired by his electrifying performances— and a special handwritten function description in Spanish, giving the piece a genuinely personal touch.

"G-SHOCK's tough and bold style has always resonated with my journey," says J Balvin. "With this launch, I wanted to create something that reflects my music and culture, while also giving fans a unique way to express themselves. This watch does just that, with bold, interchangeable parts that let everyone make it their own. I'm excited to bring this new product to life and continue my journey with a brand I've always loved."

Growing up, J Balvin always gravitated toward G-SHOCK, associating the watch with a sense of empowerment. As his passion for art, culture, and fashion evolved over the years, the timeless G-SHOCK style remained a constant in his life, embodying the resilience that has defined his journey. Following the success of G-SHOCK's 40th anniversary celebration where J Balvin headlined an electrifying performance, the two proudly reunite to introduce a uniquely special design for fans and collectors alike.

Named after J Balvin's phrase for those closest to him, the 'Ma G' is a first-of-its-kind design, here to inspire people that Time Matters.

The new timepiece comes equipped with the following features:

Shock-resistant

Carbon Core Guard Structure

200m water resistant

water resistant Stopwatch

Countdown timer

Multi-function Alarm

LED light (Super Illuminator)

12/24 Hr. Time Formats

Full Auto Calendar

Black Band and Bezel made from Bio Based Resins

The 'Ma G' design is currently available for pre-order on G-SHOCK.COM and J BALVIN SHOP. Starting January 27, 2025, the Ma G, DWE5600JB1A9 will be available for purchase, for $230 each at select retailers, gshock.com, jbalvin.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

About J Balvin

J Balvin is a GRAMMY® nominated global superstar, entrepreneur, mental health advocate and critically acclaimed music icon who has broken cultural barriers to become one of the Top 10 most-streamed artists in the world. Originally from Medellín, Colombia, the illustrious reggaeton giant is one of the best-selling Latin music artists with sales of more than 35 million records worldwide. His sixth studio album, Rayo, is nominated for a 2025 GRAMMY® Award and his accolades include wins at the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and four Latin GRAMMYS. With passions spanning across music, fashion, art and mental health, Balvin continues to lead the charge for representation across industries, and is dedicated to empowering the next generation through his philanthropic initiative, Vibra En Alta. A passionate mental health advocate, he works to raise awareness about the importance of accessible mental health care, particularly within the Latino community. In 2024, he launched Vita Veloce Team, a creative design studio, in collaboration with Italian designer Matias Gollin, expanding his artistic vision beyond music into design, art, architecture, and innovation. With his finger on the pulse of entertainment, fashion, digital culture and beyond, J Balvin has time and again proven to be an unstoppable force and inspiration to his legions of fans worldwide.

