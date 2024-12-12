TIME Names the 2024 TIME Person of the Year: Donald Trump

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME names Donald Trump, President-elect of the United States, as the 2024 TIME Person of the Year.

2024 TIME Person of the Year: Donald Trump

In his letter to readers, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs writes, "On the cusp of his second presidency, all of us—from his most fanatical supporters to his most fervent critics—are living in the Age of Trump…[He] has remade American politics in the process. He won by enlarging his base, seizing the frustration over rising prices and benefiting from a global turn against incumbents…Now we watch as members of Congress, international institutions, and global leaders once again align themselves with his whims. The carousel of Trumpworld characters spins anew. This time, we know what to expect."

Jacobs continues, "For marshaling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a- generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America's role in the world, Donald Trump is TIME's 2024 Person of the Year."

For the cover story, which features an exclusive interview with Donald Trump that took place at Mar-a-Lago on November 25, TIME's Eric Cortellessa writes, "While Democrats estimated that most of the country wanted a President who would uphold the norms of liberal democracy, Trump saw a nation ready to smash them, tapping into a growing sense that the system was rigged. If America was craving change, it is about to see how much Trump can deliver. He ran on a strongman vision, proposing to deport migrants by the millions, dismantle parts of the federal government, seek revenge against his political adversaries, and dismantle institutions that millions of people see as censorious and corrupt."

The December 30, 2024 Person of the Year issue of TIME will be available on newsstands beginning Friday, December 20 and is available for purchase from Time.com .

Today TIME also launched TIME AI, an interactive generative AI platform, built in partnership with Scale AI, that redefines how audiences can engage with TIME's journalism. TIME AI features a suite of innovative features, powered by Scale AI and other strategic partners such as OpenAI and ElevenLabs, designed to enhance accessibility and personalization. The new features, which include language translation, audio experience, conversational interaction, chat-enabled articles and more, are now available to use on TIME's Person of the Year content on Time.com. Experience TIME AI here and read more from TIME Chief Operating Officer Mark Howard on why TIME is introducing generative AI to its journalism here .

PLUS - TIME Names the 2024 Athlete, CEO and Icon of the Year

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR - Caitlin Clark

CEO OF THE YEAR - Lisa Su

ICON OF THE YEAR - Elton John

