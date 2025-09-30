TIME Reveals the 2025 TIME100 Next List of the Leaders Shaping the Future

Tate McRae to Perform at the 2025 TIME100 Next Event in New York City on October 30th

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the 2025 TIME100 Next list recognizing 100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.

The 2025 TIME100 Next issue has three worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the list: singer-songwriter Tate McRae, actor Jonathan Bailey, and Spring Health co-founder and CEO April Koh.

The 2025 TIME100 Next covers featuring Tate McRae, Jonathan Bailey, and April Koh.

"The TIME100 Next spotlights changemakers from around the globe who are shaping the next generation of leadership and redefining what progress, influence, and impact mean in today's world," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley. "Together with our incredible partners, we look forward to bringing this influential group of visionaries together at our event in October."

Of the changemakers on the list, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs writes: "While we've made it our mission to cover people who have reached the pinnacle of their fields, the TIME100 Next is an opportunity to recognize those still on the rise…we've known that true influence knows no age and that it can arrive early in a career. This year's class is no exception to that tradition." Read more here .

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2025 TIME100 NEXT:

TIME selects guest contributors to write about members of the 2025 TIME100 Next list. The 2025 annual list includes: Ariana Grande on Jonathan Bailey, Selena Gomez on Becky G, Sarah Jessica Parker on Amanda Jones, Pedro Pascal on Nico Parker, Dakota Johnson on Tate McRae, Michael Keaton on Kaitlyn Dever, Cate Blanchett on Emi Mahmoud, Miranda Lambert on Lainey Wilson, Diana Taurasi on Paige Bueckers, Ted Cruz on Elliston Barry, Kygo on Taylor Fritz, Rose Byrne on Meghann Fahy, Teyana Taylor on GloRilla, Sara Bareilles on Helen J Shen, Colman Domingo on Tramell Tillman, Jodi Picoult on Ali Hazelwood, Jenny Han on Lola Tung, Kerry Kennedy on Efrén Olivares, and more.

There are over 50 women featured on this year's list: Paige Bueckers, Sara Ziff, Erika Kirk, Layla Zaidane, Bertha Zúniga Cáceres, Rose Njeri, Catalina Martínez Coral, Hannah Fried, Amanda Jones, Maggie Kang, Kara Young, Katey Rusch, Casey Smith, and more.

Entertainers on this year's list include: Jonathan Bailey, Tate McRae, Gracie Abrams, Damson Idris, Becky G, GloRilla, Meghann Fahy, Jack Quaid, Teyana Taylor, Kaitlyn Dever, Lainey Wilson, Fuerza Regida, Rema, Monica Barbaro, Nico Parker, David Corenswet, Manny Jacinto, Lola Tung, Miles Caton, Tramell Tillman, Megan Stalter, Sanaz Toossi, Nomzamo Mbatha, and more.

Athletes featured on this year's list include: Lamine Yamal, Paige Bueckers, Taylor Fritz, Jeeno Thitikul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Fashion, visual, literary, and culinary figures on this year's list include: Ocean Vuong, Ali Hazelwood, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Ashleigh Shanti, Arjav Ezekiel, Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel, Kartik Kumra, Tadáskía, and more.

Political figures on this year's list include: Karoline Leavitt, Kristrun Frostadottir, Irfaan Ali, Gabriel Galípolo, Ruben Gallego, Byron Donalds, Vico Sotto, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, Emma Theofelus, Sabin Nsanzimana, Zack Polanski, Ryosuke Takashima, Brandon Scott, Alex Bruesewitz, and more.

Business, technology, and innovation leaders include: Wang Ning, Fatoumata Ba, Cristóbal Valenzuela, Phoebe Gates, Sophia Kianni, Allison Ellsworth, Ben Lamm, Shantanu Agarwal, Lalit Keshre, Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Shayne Coplan, Shreya Murthy, Jomana R. Alrashid, and more.

Health and science leaders on the list include: April Koh, Susan Bullman, Andrew Miller, David Fajgenbaum, Neil Vora, and more.

Leaders whose work is driving change on issues of equality and justice include: Dara Eskridge, Nina Gualinga, Emi Mahmoud, Viktoria Radvanyi, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, Efrén Olivares, Alex Sheldon, Marshall Hatch Jr., and more.

Leaders whose work is making their communities and industries more sustainable include: Bob Mumgaard, Brandon Sorbom, Charles Hua, Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Shantanu Agarwal, and more.

While the TIME100 Next list has no age requirements, the youngest person on the 2025 list is Elliston Berry, age 16.

TIME TO CONVENE LEADERS FROM THE 2025 TIME100 NEXT IN NYC:

On Oct. 30, TIME will host the fifth-annual TIME100 Next event to celebrate the individuals spotlighted on the 2025 list. The event, which takes place in New York City, will feature a special musical performance by Tate McRae. The event will also feature the presentation of the TIME Earth Award to Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and inspiring remarks from members of this year's list, including Jonathan Bailey, Nomzamo Mbatha, and more.

The 2025 TIME100 Next event is presented by official timepiece Rolex and premier partner Toyota, who is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility for all. The event is also presented by signature partners General Catalyst and Project Management Institute, and supporting partners Meta and The SPARK Collective.

