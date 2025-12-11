TIME Names the 2025 TIME Person of the Year: The Architects of AI

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME names The Architects of AI as the 2025 TIME Person of the Year.

time.com/poy

#TIMEPOY

The 2025 TIME Person of the Year covers.

In his letter to readers, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs writes, "This was the year when artificial intelligence's full potential roared into view, and when it became clear that there will be no turning back or opting out... This year, no one had a greater impact than the individuals who imagined, designed, and built AI."

Jacobs continues, "For these reasons, we recognize a force that has dominated the year's headlines, for better or for worse. For delivering the age of thinking machines, for wowing and worrying humanity, for transforming the present and transcending the possible, the Architects of AI are TIME's 2025 Person of the Year."

--Read more on The Choice here .

The 2025 TIME Person of the Year issue features two worldwide covers that visualize this technological revolution and include a few of the key players driving it.

See the cover illustration by Peter Crowther for TIME here .

. See the cover painting by Jason Seiler for TIME here .

--Read about the 2025 Person of the Year covers here .

The cover story was reported across three continents and through dozens of interviews with executives, computer scientists, economists, politicians, artists, investors, teenagers and grieving families and features exclusive interviews with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Baidu CEO Robin Li, and more.

For the cover story, TIME's Charlie Campbell, Andrew Chow, and Billy Perrigo write, "For decades, humankind steeled itself for the rise of thinking machines… Leaders striving to develop the technology, including Sam Altman and Elon Musk, warned that the pursuit of its powers could create unforeseen catastrophe…This year, the debate about how to wield AI responsibly gave way to a sprint to deploy it as fast as possible."

--Read the cover story here .

"In 2025, the leaders shaping, building, and driving transformation in AI wield unparalleled influence as this technology reshapes the world," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley. "TIME is committed to serving our audiences with the trusted guidance and clarity they need to navigate the forces defining this historic moment and what comes next. Our mission has never been more important."

The December 29, 2025 Person of the Year issue of TIME will be available on newsstands beginning Friday, December 19 and is available for purchase here .

TIME Names the 2025 CEO, Entertainer, Athlete, Breakthrough of the Year

CEO OF THE YEAR – Neal Mohan

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR – Leonardo DiCaprio

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – A'ja Wilson

BREAKTHROUGH OF THE YEAR – KPop Demon Hunters

PLUS - TIME and TIME Studios named:

DREAMER OF THE YEAR – Direct Relief

In partnership with American Family Insurance

MEDIA CONTACTS

TIME PR, [email protected]

ABOUT TIME

TIME is the 102-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the award-winning branded content studio and Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families, and more.

SOURCE TIME