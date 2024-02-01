TIME Reveals Inaugural 'The Closers' List of Extraordinary Leaders Working to Close the Racial Wealth Gap

01 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET
Issa Rae, Cory Booker, Aurora James, Angelica Ross and More to Join TIME in New York City for an Evening Celebration for 'The Closers' on February 22
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals 'The Closers,' a new list recognizing 18 Black leaders working to close the racial wealth gap.
TIME's 'THE CLOSERS' LIST INCLUDES:
Adriana Barbosa, president and CEO of PretaHub
Angelica Ross, president of Miss Ross Inc. and founder of TransTech Social Enterprises
Arian Simone and Ayana Parsons, leaders at the Fearless Fund
Aurora James, designer and founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge
Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator
Cory Booker, U.S. Senator
Darrick Hamilton and William Darity, economists at the New School and Duke
Dedrick Asante-Muhammad, chief of membership, policy and equity at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition
Erin Horne McKinney, national executive director of the Howard University and PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship
Imani Ellis, founder of CultureCon
Issa Rae, actress, writer, producer and CEO of Hoorae
John Hope Bryant, founder and CEO of Operation Hope
Leandris Liburd, acting director for CDC's Office of Health Equity
Lisa Rice, president and CEO of the National Fair Housing Alliance
Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association
Rebecca Ajulu-Bushell, CEO of 10000 Interns Foundation
--Read more about the honorees on TIME's 2024 'The Closers' list: time.com/closers
TIME's 'The Closers' issue features an in-depth cover profile on Issa Rae and how she is balancing the larger fight for equity with her creative and entrepreneurial priorities. See the cover featuring Issa Rae here: https://bit.ly/3vYxrvE and read the cover story here: https://bit.ly/3vQY1qk.
On how TIME chose 'The Closers' list, TIME editors write: "TIME has selected for its new list of Closers, people who are spearheading efforts to close the racial wealth gap, particularly the substantial gulf between Black and white households. TIME editors spent months researching and fielding recommendations, from both editorial staff and the Black Innovation Alliance, our knowledge partner in this project, and the resulting list, highlights Black leaders who are working toward this goal through business, policymaking, health care, entertainment, and more." https://bit.ly/42C9sPf
To celebrate, on February 22, TIME will host an intimate invite-only gathering in New York City. The event will feature appearances from honorees on TIME's inaugural 'The Closers' list, including Issa Rae, Cory Booker, Aurora James, Angelica Ross and more.
TIME's inaugural 'The Closers' is presented by signature partner L'Oréal Groupe, supporting partner Pronghorn and knowledge partner Black Innovation Alliance.
