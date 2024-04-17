TIME Reveals the 2024 TIME100 List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World

TIME to Convene Leaders From the Global TIME100 Community at the 2024 TIME100 Summit to Spotlight Solutions and Encourage Action Toward a Better World on April 24 in NYC

TIME to Host Annual TIME100 Gala to Celebrate the List; Taraji P. Henson Set to Host with Special Musical Performances from Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino on April 25 in NYC

TIME Studios and ABC to Bring Viewers Inside the Gala with "TIME100: The World's Most Influential People," Airing Sunday, May 12 at 10/9c on ABC and Next Day on Hulu

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the 2024 TIME100 , its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The issue has 4 worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, football quarterback Patrick Mahomes, actor Taraji P. Henson, and Yulia Navalnaya, a leader of Russia's opposition movement.

See the full 2024 TIME100 list, tributes, videos and photos: time.com/time100

See all four TIME100 covers: https://bit.ly/3VX2Oli

Read the 2024 TIME100's editor's letter list: https://bit.ly/3JeuKJE

The 2024 TIME100 Covers featuring singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, football quarterback Patrick Mahomes, actor Taraji P. Henson, and Yulia Navalnaya, a leader of Russia's opposition movement.

The TIME100 list includes surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them. The twenty-first annual list features: Alex Rodriguez on Patrick Mahomes, Burna Boy on 21 Savage, Maren Morris on Jack Antonoff, Blake Lively on America Ferrera, Kate Hudson on Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Obama on Thelma Golden, Jon Huntsman on William Lai, Naomi Watts on Tory Burch, Tom Brady on A'ja Wilson, Mark Zuckerberg on Jensen Huang, Ryan Reynolds on Michael J. Fox, Richard Branson on Jigar Shah, Joe Biden on Shawn Fain, and more.

TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: "The influence recognized on this year's TIME100 list of the world's most influential people spans industries and continents. With our TIM100 partners, we are proud to convene the newest members of the TIME100 community for a day of conversation at the TIME100 Summit and for our annual TIME100 Gala, which we will once again bring viewers inside with a primetime special on ABC."

Of the 2024 TIME100 list, TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs writes in his letter to readers, "Influence, we know, is complex: it can be for better and for worse, it can span generations, categories, and perspectives…Now in our 101st year, TIME continues to evolve. Today, we convene our TIME100 community across the globe, with events spanning 12 cities and four continents…. TIME100 is an unparalleled way for us to tell essential stories about the people and ideas that shape and improve the world." https://bit.ly/3JeuKJE

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2024 TIME100:

Other notable writers include Kamala Harris, Mary J. Blige, Amy Poehler, Padma Lakshmi, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Anderson Cooper, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Fauci, Zoe Saldaña, Tarana Burke, Salma Hayek, Lenny Kravitz and more.

This year's list features 51 women, including Sofia Coppola, Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Yulia Navalnaya, Jenny Holzer, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Norah Weinstein, Joanne Crevoiserat, Alia Bhatt, Lauren Groff, Kelly Ripa, Rachel Goldberg-Polin and others.

The list features world leaders and other U.S. political figures including William Burns, Greg Abbott, Ajay Banga, Diana Salazar Méndez, Jack Smith, Elise Stefanik, Donald Tusk, Andriy Yermak, Marina Silva, Mohammed bin Abdul­rahman Al Thani and more.

Over a dozen entertainers are featured on this year's list, including Elliot Page, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, 21 Savage, Jeffrey Wright, Kylie Minogue, Fantasia Barrino, America Ferrera, Taraji P. Henson, Maya Rudolph, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Colman Domingo, Dev Patel, Alex Edelman and more.

Athletes on this year's list include: Max Verstappen, Patrick Mahomes, Siya Kolisi, A'ja Wilson, Jenni Hermoso and Sakshi Malik.

Fashion, visual and literary arts icons featured include: Jenny Holzer, Tory Burch, Jonathan Anderson, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Thelma Golden, James McBride and more, as well as media figures and journalists including Kelly Ripa, Connie Walker, Motaz Azaiza and E. Jean Carroll.

Satya Nadella and Patrick Mahomes are both on the list for the 3rd time, more than any other person on the list this year. Other repeats include: America Ferrera (2), Taraji P. Henson (2), Hayao Miyazaki (2), Michael J. Fox (2), and Jensen Huang (2).

Motaz Azaiza, 25 years old, is the youngest person on this year's list. The oldest person on this year's list is Joel Habener, who is 86 years old.

THE 2024 TIME100 SUMMIT AND GALA :

TIME will celebrate the 2024 TIME100 list of the world's most influential people at the TIME100 Summit on April 24 and the TIME100 Gala on April 25 in New York City. The gala will air as a primetime television special on May 12 on ABC.

The fourth-annual TIME100 Summit will convene leaders from the global TIME100 community to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. Speakers for the day-long event include: singer-songwriter, actor and entrepreneur Selena Gomez, actor and producer Elliot Page, actor and activist Jane Fonda, Tory Burch executive chairman and chief creative officer Tory Burch, professional basketball player A'ja Wilson, 68th U.S. secretary of state John Kerry, comedian, writer, producer and actor, Alex Edelman, and many more.

The 18th annual gala will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson, and feature performances by Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino, the presentation of a TIME Impact Award to Michael J. Fox, as well as special appearances by Patrick Mahomes, Maya Rudolph, Kelley Robinson, 21 Savage and other members of this year's list, remarks from TIME CEO Jessica Sibley and Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs, and more.

The 2024 TIME100 Summit and the TIME100 Gala are presented by premier partner Booking.com, signature partners Citi, Merck and Northern Data Group, supporting partners Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Verizon.

For the fifth year in a row, TIME Studios and ABC will present a "TIME100" primetime television special; and for the third year in a row, the television special will bring viewers inside the 18th annual TIME100 Gala, airing Sunday, May 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, which will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. The 2024 "TIME100: The World's Most Influential People" television special will be created by TIME Studios, the Emmy Award®-winning television and film division of TIME, produced in partnership with P&G, and presented by supporting partner Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

About TIME

TIME is the 101-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; the award-winning branded content studio Red Border Studios; the website-building platform TIME Sites; the sustainability and climate action division TIME CO2; the new e-commerce and content platform TIME Stamped, and more.

Media Contact:

Emily Alwell, TIME

[email protected]

SOURCE TIME