TIME Reveals Its Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World

The TIME100 includes surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them. The eighteenth annual list features: Michelle Kwan on Allyson Felix , Bernie Sanders on Joe Biden , Paris Hilton on Britney Spears, Phil Knight on Tim Cook , David Beckham on Tom Brady , Nancy Pelosi on Kamala Harris, Serena Williams on Simone Biles , Kenneth Branagh on Kate Winslet , Julie Andrews on Shonda Rhimes , Arianna Huffingto n on Elon Musk, Alicia Keys on Angélique Kidjo , Stacey Abrams on N.K. Jemisin , Hillary Rodham Clinton on Ron Klain , José Andrés on Prince Harry and Meghan , The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Kid Cudi on Lil Nas X , Cindy McCain on Liz Cheney , Anita Hill on Mark Bradford , Ryan Coogler on Daniel Kaluuya , Miley Cyrus on Dolly Parton , Barry Jenkins on Nikole Hannah-Jones and many more.

Of the 2021 TIME100 list, TIME CEO and editor in chief Edward Felsenthal writes, "I find reason for optimism... in our 18th annual TIME100 list of the world's most influential people. It features extraordinary leaders from around the world working to build a better future, from entertainers striving to make Hollywood more inclusive to activists fighting for sustainability and human rights….They are disrupters, fixers, doers, iconoclasts, problem solvers—people who in a year of crisis have leaped into the fray." https://bit.ly/2XuhPz5

For the second year in a row, TIME Studios and ABC will bring the annual TIME100 list of the world's most influential people to life with a special primetime television event, "TIME100," airing Monday, Sept. 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The special offers an inside look at the pioneers, artists, leaders, icons, titans and innovators comprising the 2021 list, along with special performances and surprise appearances.

The 2021 "TIME100" special is created by TIME Studios, the Emmy Award®-winning television, film and immersive division of TIME, produced in partnership with P&G, and presented by exclusive premier partner Cadillac and signature partner Citi.

