TIME Reveals the 2024 TIME100 Next List of the Leaders Shaping the Future

Sabrina Carpenter to Perform at the 2024 TIME100 Next Event in New York City on October 9th

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the 2024 TIME100 Next list recognizing 100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.

The 2024 TIME100 Next issue has three worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the list: singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter, NBA player Jaylen Brown and Springboard To Opportunities CEO Aisha Nyandoro.

TIME100 Next 2024

See the 2024 TIME100 Next full list, tributes, videos and photos: time.com/next

See the TIME100 Next covers: https://bit.ly/4eoQXmf

Of the changemakers on the list, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs writes: "The TIME100 Next list was created to recognize that many of today's most influential leaders are individuals who are not waiting long in life to make an impact. Nor are they eager to respect the status quo by following the traditional power structures and pathways that have determined what influence looked like in the past. We aim with this annual franchise to recognize rising leaders and by doing so, not just show the stories that are capturing headlines in 2024, but also introduce you to the people who we believe will play an important role in leading the future." https://bit.ly/3BlIgKV

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2024 TIME100 NEXT:

The TIME100 Next list features pairings of the list members and guest contributors TIME selects to write about them. The 2024 annual list includes: Shonda Rhimes on Nicola Coughlan, Christina Aguilera on Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo on Laufey, Mindy Kaling on Ambika Mod, Colin Kaepernick on Jaylen Brown, Lily Gladstone on Kali Reis, Lin-Manuel Miranda on Shaina Taub, Sam Altman on Alexandr Wang, Da'Vine Joy Randolph on Kingsley Ben-Adir, Tina Fey on Ashley Park, Laura Dern on Kaia Gerber and more.

More than half of the individuals on this year's list are women, including: Victoria Monét, Anna Sawai, Reneé Rapp, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Kaitlan Collins, Kat Graham, Arian Simone and more.

Artists, entertainers and storytellers on the 2024 TIME100 Next list include: Aaron Pierre, Adria Arjona, Richard Gadd, Payal Kapadia, Shaboozey, Vince Staples, Beabadoobee, Cole Escola, Brandon Blackwood, Jadé Fadojutimi, Sable Elyse Smith, Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Kaveh Akbar, Alice Oseman and more.

Athletes featured on the 2024 TIME100 Next list include: Fred Richard, Ilona Maher, C.J. Stroud, Jannik Sinner, Cindy Ngamba and more.

U.S. political figures on the list include: Gov. Wes Moore, Gov. Andy Beshear, Lara Trump and more.

Business and technology leaders on the new list include: Nik Storonsky, Aadith Moorthy, Arthur Mensch, Assaf Rappaport, Mario Kohle, Mike Cessario, Nick Green, Thomas Njeru, Tim Latimer, Hali Borenstein, Iman Abuzeid, Christine Chang, Sarah Lee and more.

Leaders who are working to advocate for and expedite climate action and sustainable solutions include: Monique Jeffs, Murrawah Maroochy Johnson, Marine Tondelier, Hali Borenstein, Tim Latimer, Mario Kohle, Aadith Moorthy, Jesse Jenkins, Jason Glaser and more.

While the TIME100 Next list has no age requirements, the youngest person on the 2024 list is Summer McIntosh, age 17.

TIME TO CONVENE LEADERS FROM THE 2024 TIME100 NEXT IN NYC:

On October 9, TIME will host the fourth-annual TIME100 Next event to celebrate the individuals spotlighted on the 2024 list. The event, which takes place in New York City, will feature a special musical performance by Sabrina Carpenter, inspiring remarks from members of this year's list including Jaylen Brown, Nicola Coughlan, Anna Sawai, Victoria Monét, Kat Graham, Gov. Wes Moore, Mehreen Datoo and much more.

The 2024 TIME100 Next event is presented by premier partner Toyota, who is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility for all. The event is also presented by signature partners Discover Puerto Rico and Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky and supporting partner FIJI Water.

