TIME Reveals the 2026 TIME100 List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World

TIME to Convene Leaders From the Global TIME100 Community at the 2026 TIME100 Summit on April 22 in NYC

TIME will Host 20th Annual TIME100 Gala Recognizing Listmakers, Hosted by Nikki Glaser with Musical Performances by Luke Combs and Coco Jones

For the First Time, the TIME100 Gala Red Carpet will be Livestreamed for Viewers at Home, Hosted by Maura Higgins and Terrence J and Produced by TIME Studios

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the 2026 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The issue has four worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: actor Zoe Saldaña, comedian Nikki Glaser, actor Wagner Moura, and singer-songwriter Luke Combs.

--See the full 2026 TIME100 list, tributes, videos and photos: here

The 2026 TIME100 list covers featuring Zoe Saldaña, Luke Combs, Wagner Moura, and Nikki Glaser.

The TIME100 list includes pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them. The twenty-third annual list features: Dakota Johnson by Taylor Swift, Ralph Lauren by Oprah Winfrey, Pope Leo XIV by Martin Scorsese, Victoria Beckham by Anna Wintour, Mashama Bailey by Kamala Harris, Luke Combs by Ed Sheeran, Hilary Knight by Malala Yousafzai, Jennie by Gracie Abrams, Kate Hudson by Mindy Kaling, Lando Norris by Paris Hilton, Dolores Huerta by Gloria Steinem and more.

TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: "The 2026 TIME100 list of the world's most influential people recognizes the leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are redefining the future. We are honored to convene this extraordinary global community at this year's TIME100 Summit and Gala, alongside our incredible partners, to spotlight their impact."

Of the 2026 TIME100 list, TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs writes in his letter to readers, "There is no single metric that defines influence. Our selections are led by the stories that are shaping the world each year and the people who write them. Some are well known to many, others only within their fields…Few people, we suspect, will be familiar with all 100 individuals. We believe that is part of the appeal of the TIME100, now well into its third decade, and the reason it has endured. In recent years, we've been busy growing the TIME100 community by focusing on the areas we believe shape the future—including AI, Climate, Health, and Philanthropy, as well as emerging fields in which individuals, such as digital creators, are playing an outsize role….we are eager to see which of the individuals in this issue will still be wielding influence more than 50 years from today." Read more here.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2026 TIME100:

Global leaders and policymakers on this year's list include Pope Leo XIV, Mark Carney, Mette Frederiksen, Claudia Sheinbaum, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Xi Jinping, Tarique Rahman, Benjamin Netanyahu, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Sanae Takaichi, Balendra Shah, and Henna Virkkunen.

U.S. political figures and public leaders on this year's list include Donald Trump, Gavin Newsom, Marco Rubio, Mark Kelly, Zohran Mamdani, Jacob Frey, Steve Witkoff, Susie Wiles, and Dan Caine.

Business, technology, and AI leaders on this year's list include Gwynne Shotwell, Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, Sundar Pichai, Neal Mohan, Michael Dell, Susan Dell, MrBeast, C.C. Wei, Jeremy Allaire, Sarah Friar, John Furner, David Ellison, Josh D'Amaro, Aliko Dangote, Lip-Bu Tan, and Fatih Birol.

Science, space, and health innovators featured include Reid Wiseman, Tony Tyson, Kiran Musunuru, Precious Matsoso, Mari Luz Canaquiri Murayari, Mariangela Hungria, Rebecca Ahrens-Nicklas, Luciano Moreira, and Anne-Claire Amprou.

Advocates and changemakers on this year's list include Shirin Ebadi, Dolores Huerta, Heather Gerken, Kica Matos, Shannon Minter, Lauren Hersh, Mamadou Amadou Ly, Zabib Musa Loro, Rachel Foster, and Sabrina Walter.

Entertainers featured on this year's list include Ben Stiller, Benicio Del Toro, Zoe Saldaña, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Dakota Johnson, Ranbir Kapoor, Claire Danes, Keke Palmer, Sterling K. Brown, Alan Cumming, Noah Wyle, Anderson .Paak, Jonathan Groff, Wagner Moura, Rhea Seehorn, Jafar Panahi, and Nikki Glaser.

Musicians on this year's list include Luke Combs, Coco Jones, Jennie, Hilary Duff, Rauw Alejandro, and Noah Kahan.

Athletes on this year's list include Scottie Scheffler, Chloe Kim, Lando Norris, Noah Lyles, Hilary Knight, and Alysa Liu.

Visionaries in fashion, visual, literary, and culinary arts include Ralph Lauren, Victoria Beckham, Matthieu Blazy, Anok Yai, Nancy Silverton, Vikas Khanna, Mashama Bailey, Lynsey Addario, Cao Fei, Tayari Jones, Yiyun Li, Freida McFadden, and Walter Hood.

Xi Jinping appears on the TIME100 for the 14th time, more than any other person on this year's list. Other repeats include: Donald Trump (8), Benjamin Netanyahu (5), Sundar Pichai (3), Dario Amodei (2), Fatih Birol (2), Sterling K. Brown (2), Mark Carney (2), Claire Danes (2), Aliko Dangote (2), Michael Dell (2), Shirin Ebadi (2), Nikki Glaser (2), Chloe Kim (2), Ralph Lauren (2), MrBeast (2), Gavin Newsom (2), Marco Rubio (2), Zoe Saldaña (2), Claudia Sheinbaum (2), Gwynne Shotwell (2), and Ben Stiller (2).

At 20, Alysa Liu is the youngest person on this year's list. The oldest person on this year's list is Dolores Huerta, who is 96 years old.

Other notable tribute writers include Bob Iger, Katie Couric, Chris Rock, James Cameron, Miuccia Prada, Paul Thomas Anderson, Nicole Richie, Sunisa Lee, Sutton Foster, Bowen Yang, and more.

THE 2026 TIME100 SUMMIT AND GALA :

TIME will convene the 2026 TIME100 list of the world's most influential people in New York City at the TIME100 Summit on April 22 and the TIME100 Gala on April 23.

The sixth-annual TIME100 Summit will feature leaders from the global TIME community to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. Speakers for the day-long event include Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres; Victoria Beckham and Victoria Beckham Beauty Founder and Creative Director Victoria Beckham; creator, entrepreneur and philanthropist MrBeast; actor, producer, and singer-songwriter Kate Hudson; singer, actor and entrepreneur Hilary Duff; performing artist, producer, and composer Wyclef Jean; Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani; teacher, advocate and author Rachel Goldberg-Polin; President and CEO of Anonymous Content and Former President of the Ford Foundation Darren Walker; Chief Executive Officer of Edelman Richard Edelman; CEO and President of Booking Holdings Glenn Fogel; Founder of dear [CC] and Senior Advisor and Founder of Business AI at Meta Clara Shih; Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Credo AI Navrina Singh; Founder of Thrive Global Arianna Huffington; Chief Executive Officer of Stitch Fix Matt Baer; Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and CEO of Latin America Foods at PepsiCo Athina Kanioura; Head of the New York Region at J.P. Morgan Private Bank Nelle Miller; Chief Commercial Officer of Circle Kash Razzaghi; and more, with a special performance by actor and producer Jonathan Groff.

The 2026 TIME100 Summit is presented by premier partner Booking.com and signature partners JPMorganChase, PepsiCo, Reliance, and Toyota.

The 20th annual TIME100 Gala will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, with performances by singer-songwriter Luke Combs and singer-songwriter Coco Jones. The event will also feature special remarks from members of this year's list including actor Zoe Saldaña, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, actor and producer Alan Cumming, among others, as well as TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley and Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs, and more.

The 2026 TIME100 Gala is presented by premier partner Booking.com, official timepiece Rolex, signature partners JPMorganChase, PepsiCo, Reliance, Toyota, and celebration partner The Macallan.

INAUGURAL TIME100 GALA RED CARPET LIVESTREAM:

The TIME100 Gala red carpet will be livestreamed for the first time, hosted by Maura Higgins and Terrence J, and feature interviews with this year's TIME100 list makers and special guests. The livestream, produced by TIME Studios, will be available to watch on TIME's YouTube, Instagram and X.

The livestream of the 2026 TIME100 Gala red carpet is presented by P&G, and its brand, Cascade.

About TIME

TIME is the 103-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; the award-winning branded content studio Red Border Studios; the sustainability and climate action division TIME CO2 and more.

Media Contact:

Angelica Tejada, TIME

[email protected]

SOURCE TIME