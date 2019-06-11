Time to Celebrate: Old Forester Birthday Bourbon Hits Shelves Sept. 2

The 2019 Birthday Bourbon is presented at 105 proof, the highest proof to-date for this special expression. After showing exceptionally unique character during a tasting panel, the 11-year-old barrels were chosen specifically for Birthday Bourbon. The full allotment of product represents one day's production of Old Forester.

"Birthday Bourbon selections have ranged from nine- to 14-years-old since the expression was first launched in 2002," said Jackie Zykan, Old Forester Master Taster. "When selecting the barrels for this year, we found something truly exceptional in this lot and we're proud to call it our 2019 Birthday Bourbon."

A total of 120 barrels were distilled on May 15, 2008 and aged on the second floor of Warehouse I. Master Distiller Chris Morris and Master Taster Jackie Zykan selected and proofed this year's limited edition. With a taste consisting of rich oak spice and blackcurrant coupled with light maple, caramel cake and white floral notes, the 2019 Birthday Bourbon is a one-of-a-kind expression with a truly unique multidimensional profile.

As the brand behind the First Bottled Bourbon™, and the only bourbon brand continuously sold by the same company before, during and after prohibition, Old Forester has had its share of historical milestones it its nearly 150-year history, but quality and consistency has always remained at the forefront.

"September is a special month for us at Old Forester. We get to mark, in a public manner, through a carefully curated expression, the bourbon my great, great grandfather founded. It is a wonderful way to celebrate the legacy George left behind," said Campbell Brown, Old Forester President. "And yes, I wish it was easier to locate!"

Since 2002, Old Forester's Birthday Bourbon has been a favorite amongst critics and whiskey enthusiasts, receiving a multitude of awards and recognition throughout the years. Recent accolades include Outstanding, International Wine and Spirits Competition 2017; Extraordinary, Ultimate Recommendation, Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2017 ; and Gold Medal at Whiskies of the World 2016 .

The 2019 Old Forester Birthday Bourbon is offered at a suggested retail price of $99.99. Roughly 2,200 (six bottle) cases will be available for purchase nationwide, depending on the final yield. To find where you can purchase this year's exclusive Birthday Bourbon, check out OldForester.com for a retailer near you.

Notes from the Master Taster, Jackie Zykan:

Color: Raw Honey

Aroma: Butterscotch and toffee dominate, supported by layers of sweet melon and cornbread

Taste: Rich oak spice and blackcurrant instantly warm coupled with light maple, caramel cake and white floral notes

Finish: Peppermint tea sweetened with honey, with ever long Szechuan Peppercorn

