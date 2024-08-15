Old Forester Announces Birthday Bourbon 2024: 12 years old, and 107 proof

National sweeps allows consumers opportunity to purchase a rare bottle

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Old Forester announces the highly-anticipated return of its most coveted expression, Birthday Bourbon.

This year the bourbon is 12 years old and 107 proof – and consumers can earn the opportunity to purchase this rare bottle via a national sweepstakes.

Hand-selected by Master Distiller Emeritus Chris Morris and Master Taster Melissa Rift, with aid from Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo, the liquid came from 209 total barrels.

"Twelve years of maturation in Warehouses G and L has produced a rich and unique flavor profile perfect for this sought-after annual release, " Trigo said.

Old Forester releases the limited-edition, vintage-dated bottle each September 2 to celebrate the birthday of the brand's founder, George Garvin Brown. (Please note: Birthday Bourbon will NOT be sold at the distillery on September 2.)

Fans nationwide have the chance to join this year's birthday festivities.

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon will be available through an online sweepstakes running on OldForester.com August 15 through August 21, 2024. Anyone winning the opportunity to purchase a bottle through the sweepstakes must purchase and pick it up at the Old Forester Distillery in Louisville between September 5, 2024 and December 14, 2024 (see official rules for all terms and conditions). Each bottle of Old Forester Birthday Bourbon will retail for a suggested $199.99. Limit one per customer and credit card only.

"There's no better way to celebrate our founder and longstanding history than by getting our rarest expression in the hands of bourbon lovers across the country," Rift said.

The annual release of Birthday Bourbon is sold at retailers nationwide.

Taste notes:

Nose - A bright fruit medley with accents of apricot and apple are complemented by rich spice cake and buttercream icing with undertones of sweet tobacco and warm oak





Taste - Juicy fruits jump out on the front of the palate with toasted oak and warm cinnamon spice rounding out the flavor to follow





Finish - hints of caramel apple lead the finish with a long and flavorful mix of sweet tobacco, ground cinnamon and cacao

For more information on how to enter the sweepstakes and official rules and regulations, please visit the website.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

