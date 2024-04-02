Time To Go Cocoa! Seven Sundays Sunflower Cereal Hits Costco Shelves Nationwide

Seven Sundays Continues to Grow Retail Distribution with Real Cocoa Sunflower Cereal

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Sundays, the cereal brand thinking outside the box to restore people and planet health, is officially on shelves nationwide at Costco stores. Seven Sundays' Real Cocoa Sunflower Cereal is available in a 16-ounce bag to serve groups, families, and cereal enthusiasts alike.

Seven Sundays Continues To Grow Retail Distribution with Real Cocoa Sunflower Cereal

Real Cocoa Sunflower Cereal, one of the brand's best-selling products, is now bigger and better at Costco with a wallet-friendly price of $9.99. The cereal is made with only eight real ingredients, including cocoa, upcycled sunflower protein, Medjool dates, and coconut sugar. With its new nationwide availability at a big box retailer, Seven Sundays is continuing to flip the sugar-loaded cereal industry on its head and is one step closer to fulfilling its goal to bring delicious, nutritious, and sustainable breakfast options to bowls across America.

"It is humbling that Costco continues to believe in Seven Sundays. We've previously launched products regionally and are thrilled to now be available at every Costco store," said Hannah Barnstable, Co-Founder of Seven Sundays. "As a certified B-Corp, we're committed to consciously making choices to better the planet through upcycling and regenerative agriculture. With Costco's help, we are paving the way for more streamlined and regenerative businesses to be put on shelves at national retailers."

In 2023, the brand expanded into over 2,000 stores and sold over 30 million bowls of cereal. Cereal has historically been one of the worst aisles in the grocery store, and Seven Sundays is making it better every day with breakfast options that are made without refined sugars, "natural" or artificial flavors, dyes, preservatives, GMOs, or Glyphosate. The brand is cutting the cuckoo out of the cereal aisle and has saved over 350 tons of nutrient-rich ingredients from ending up in landfills by upcycling since 2022.

Seven Sundays Real Cocoa Sunflower Cereal is rolling out in Costco nationwide throughout the month of April and will be sold for $9.99 per bag. For more information on Seven Sundays, please visit www.sevensundays.com .

About Seven Sundays

Seven Sundays, a woman-founded certified B-Corp, makes modern cereals coated in nostalgia, rooted in real, with future generations in mind. Founded in 2011 with a bike and a stall at the local farmers market, Hannah had the crazy desire to flip the cereal aisle on its head. Today, they are a small team of passionate people who believe real food tastes better—food grown on a farm, not in a lab. Seven Sundays makes Cereals, Muesli, Granola, and Protein Oats with 100% real ingredients—no artificial or "natural" flavors, dyes, preservatives, refined sugars, GMOs, or glyphosate. Since 2020, Seven Sundays has saved over 350 tons of waste from the food waste system by using upcycled ingredients. Seven Sundays is sold at Costco, Sprouts, Whole Foods, and more. For more information on Seven Sundays, visit www.sevensundays.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Catie Currie / Alessandra Luckey

[email protected]

(954) 740-0613

SOURCE Seven Sundays