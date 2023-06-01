Time to Play It Cool - Tips to Protect Yourself from Extreme Heat

News provided by

American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

01 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

Orthopaedic surgeons offer strategies on how to help prevent injury and heat exhaustion

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer temperatures climb, heat illnesses become a more serious risk, particularly for young children, older adults, outdoor workers, athletes and people with chronic conditions. It is important to understand the impact of prolonged periods of high heat and humidity on your body. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) encourages people of all ages to stay cool this summer by taking proper precautions to preventing heat illness.

Continue Reading
Heat-related illnesses are preventable. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons offers strategies on how to protect yourself from extreme heat this summer.
Heat-related illnesses are preventable. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons offers strategies on how to protect yourself from extreme heat this summer.

"No matter your age, it is critical to be able to recognize the signs of heat-related illness," said orthopaedic surgeon and AAOS spokesperson Jocelyn Ross Wittstein, MD, FAAOS. "When we exercise, our bodies cool off by sweating. We become dehydrated if we do not replace the fluids that we lose through perspiration. Dehydration makes it difficult to sweat and cool down and can result in a heat injury ranging from mild cramps to a more life-threatening heat stroke."

Heat-related illnesses are preventable. Prevention begins with understanding the causes of heat illness and making sure to stay cool and hydrated during hot weather and rising temperatures. In addition, knowing the signs of heat injury and being able to treat it immediately will reduce the number of severe cases.

Causes of Heat-Related Illness
During regular exercise, 70 to 90% of the energy our bodies produce is released by heat. Many factors can hinder heat release and perspiration.

  • Read more about factors that can contribute to heat-related illness such as the environment, clothing and dehydration here.

Tips to Reduce Risk for Heat Injury
According to Dr. Wittstein, there are many ways to reduce your risk for heat injury. Consider the following:

  • Consult with your doctor before starting a new exercise activity if you have a health condition, like heart or lung disease, or take medication that could cause dehydration. 
  • Increase the intensity and duration of your exercise program gradually. If you participate in sports that require protective equipment, avoid wearing it at the start of training.
  • Make sure you are well hydrated before, during and after exercise. Replace your fluids, whether you feel thirsty or not. A general recommendation is to drink 24 ounces of non-caffeinated fluid 2 hours before exercise. Drinking an additional 8 ounces of water or sports drink right before exercise is also helpful. While you are exercising, break for 8 oz. of water every 20 minutes.
  • Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.
  • Protect against sun exposure with sunscreen.
  • Routinely monitor changing weather conditions including temperature and humidity.

For more information about heat injury causes, symptoms and treatments, visit OrthoInfo.org.

About the AAOS
With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues; and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Also from this source

AAOS Announces Call for Proposals for Inspiring Diversity, Equity and Access Projects Across Orthopaedics

Annunziato (Ned) Amendola, MD, FAAOS, FRCSC, DABOS, Named Second Vice President of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.