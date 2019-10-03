Time to Register for Specialty Food Association's 45th Annual Winter Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) returns to San Francisco, CA, January 19-21, 2020, with its 45th Winter Fancy Food Show. Held at the Moscone Center, the largest specialty food and beverage trade show on the West Coast will feature the latest in innovative specialty food products. The most influential buyers from retail, foodservice, e-commerce and hospitality will be on hand to taste trends and do business.

Registration is now open here.

"Our Winter Fancy Food Show is the premier place for buyers and retailers to find the highest quality and most innovative products on the market," said Phil Kafarakis, president of the Specialty Food Association. "We bring producers together with the decision-makers for retailers and foodservice, many of them attending the show to set trends and tastes for the whole year. It's really a must-see event."

The industry-only show will cover nearly four football fields of space at the Moscone Center – 200,000+ sq. feet – displaying the latest in innovative and authentic specialty food products from across the US and around the world. Attendees can expect 1,400 exhibitors showcasing 90,000 specialty food products. For the first time in show history, the SFA has signed with a partner country for the Winter Show. Italy will be the partner for both the Winter and Summer 2020 Fancy Food Shows. Full details on the partnership will be released closer to the show date.

Show highlights include a full range of educational programming and events:

What's New, What's Hot: presenting hundreds of on-trend products

Incubator Village: an expanded showcase for food incubators with new specialty food stars on hand to display their products at the earliest stage

8th annual Leadership Awards Ceremony honoring inspirational industry leaders

"New Brands on the Shelf:" up-and-coming SFA Member Candidates share their products

Taste it Live: demos and sampling

Daily trends shared in the Specialty Food News Show Daily from the SFA Trendspotter Panel

Front Burner: a dynamic foodservice pitch competition judged by professionals from the industry

Major food donation at show's end to Feed the Hungry

The Fancy Food Show is a trade-only event. The Specialty Food Association provides complimentary press badges to qualified media. Learn more and register .

About the Specialty Food Association

Founded in 1952 in New York City, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading advocate for the $148 billion specialty food industry. Representing makers, importers, entrepreneurs, retailers, distributors and others in the trade, the SFA aims to champion, nurture and connect its members to deliver traditional and innovative new products to consumers that expand consumption of specialty foods. With over 3,800 member companies, the Association helps its members through providing information, research, educational events, and celebrating the industry through its awards programs. The SFA is known for hosting the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows as well as producing the quarterly Specialty Food Magazine and the annual the sofi Awards, which recognize the best in specialty products.

