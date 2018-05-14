Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service

Time2Market is a leading unified communications systems integrator and cloud service VoIP provider focused on the delivery of its rapidly growing hosted Skype for Business solution

Time2Market has selected AudioCodes Mediant virtualized SBCs to support its Cloud Complete hosted Skype for Business offering

The service and virtualized SBCs allow Time2Market to deliver scalability and service availability in a no compromise Skype for Business solution

Time2Market selected AudioCodes 400HD IP phones to deliver superior voice quality and end user experience

AudioCodes One Voice for Microsoft 365 – including connectivity, routing, lifecycle management and endpoint solutions – is a comprehensive solution to enable voice for Microsoft Skype for Business

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that Time2Market, a USA-based leading unified communications system integrator and cloud service VoIP provider, has selected AudioCodes Mediant Virtual Edition (VE) SBCs to power the core of its growing Cloud Complete hosted Skype for Business offering. Time2Market also selected AudioCodes 400HD IP phones to deliver a high quality user experience.

The service and virtualized SBCs provide scalability and high voice quality while also utilizing the SILK voice codec. The AudioCodes VE SBCs deliver secured SIP trunk connectivity and are deployed in an active-active geo-redundancy configuration for continuous service availability. Multi-tenancy support facilitates efficient usage of cloud resources while enforcing strict isolation between tenants. The 400HD IP phones enhance worker productivity, are intuitive for adoption and empower IT organizations with management tools that help control operational expenditure (OpEx).

"We keep growing our traffic on the pair of Mediant VE SBCs," commented Hugh Oakes, founding member and managing director of Time2Market. "Since being deployed in our environment, the Mediant SBCs have turned a fragile element of our infrastructure into a strength. Our partnership with AudioCodes helped us build a compelling value proposition for our customers."

"We are pleased to be partnering with Time2Market," added Nimrode Borovsky, Vice President of Global Marketing of AudioCodes. "Our One Voice for Skype for Business focus is designed to empower our business partners to deliver innovative solutions for their customers. Virtualization plays a key role in building hosted services, and our SBCs are ideal for such deployments."

For more information on Time2Market's Cloud offerings and AudioCodes Free phone offers, send an email to sales@t2mdev.com and a T2M hosting expert will contact you.

About Time2Market

Time2Market LLC is a leading unified communications integrator and cloud service VoIP provider delivering modern communications and open collaboration solutions. Count on Time2Market for "ear-to-ear" quality, toned and tuned for your enterprise. Time2Market is The Cloud Experience Company.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

