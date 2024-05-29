Timed Online Auction on June 11 Features Assets from Medrobotics' 40,000-Square-Foot Massachusetts Plant

Advanced surgical robotics systems, high-utility lab equipment and other M&E now available either piecemeal or turnkey in sale by Tiger Group and Liquidity Services

RAYNHAM, Mass., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A June 11 online auction by Tiger Group and Liquidity Services features intellectual property and $12 million in medical equipment and inventory from Medrobotics—including 23 of the company's groundbreaking Flex and next-gen Flex360 surgical robotics systems.

All assets from Medrobotics' Rayham plant are available in the June 11 online auction by Tiger Group and Liquidity services. A Medrobotics Force Dimension Sigma 7 Haptic Device is among the assets available for sale.

The assets, which include a broad array of lab, assembly/manufacturing, plant support and material-handling items, come from Medrobotics' fully furnished, 40,000-square-foot Raynham plant. "There is still time for medical device-makers, robotics companies or venture capital firms to step in and acquire all of these assets in a turnkey purchase," noted John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

In so doing, these bidders would have the opportunity to acquire 22 terabytes' worth of technical specs, customer lists and other valuable IP. "However, the clock is ticking and we are now making all 700-plus Medrobotics assets, IP included, available on an individual basis," said Nick Jimenez, Vice President of Global Business Development at Liquidity Services.

The timed, online auction closes on Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. (ET). Bidding opens Tuesday, June 4 at SoldTiger.com.

Known for its innovative Flex/Flex360 platform, Medrobotics has supplied surgical robotics systems to nearly 30 hospitals all over the world. The FDA-approved devices offer a steerable and shapeable robotic scope, allowing surgeons to operate on difficult-to-access parts of the body. In addition to the 23 complete robotics system, the sale features:

Advanced 3D printers, laser welders, lathes, machining centers, metal-cutting saws, pneumatic presses and other useful tools and M&E





Medical equipment such as scopes, training suites, monitors, lights, chairs/beds and operating-room carts





A large amount of general, high-utility lab and test/measurement equipment





Material-handling and plant-support items





All assets from Medrobotics' executive offices and IT systems, such as furniture, fixtures, computers and communications equipment

The Raynham building includes a state-of-the-art clean room; real estate is available.

Inspections are available on Mon., June 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For more information on the turnkey opportunity, contact [email protected], (617) 797-0430.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit https://soldtiger.com/sales/robotic-surgical-device-manufacturer/

About Tiger Group

Tiger Group provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 40 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger offers a uniquely nimble combination of expertise, innovation and financial resources to drive results. Tiger's seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and provide capital or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. Tiger maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Houston and Toronto. https://tigergroup.com/

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills. https://liquidityservices.com/

