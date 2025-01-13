Timekettle CEO Leal Tian Joins Elite Panel on AI Innovation at Microsoft's Event During CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During CES 2025, Microsoft Greater China held a specialized event themed "Be AI Ready, Win Globally," focusing on empowering Chinese enterprises that are expanding into international markets. Key participant Timekettle, a leader in translation earbuds, showcased its innovative integration of Microsoft's AI technology to enhance its products and services. Timekettle's CEO, Leal Tian, joined a high-profile panel with executives from Microsoft, TCL, NetEase Youdao, and Lenovo, discussing AI-driven innovation in consumer electronics and global growth strategies.

Tian pointed out the critical role of AI in advancing Timekettle's mission to bridge language barriers with cutting-edge translation solutions, particularly for complex and lengthy conversations. According to Tian, the integration of the AI Large Language Model has significantly improved Timekettle's product performance, elevating its capabilities from satisfactory to exceptional, while thoughtful interaction design accounts for the remaining enhancement.

As the market leader in translation earbuds, Timekettle leverages Microsoft's AI technologies across various aspects of its products, including voice recognition, noise cancellation, speech separation, wake-word detection, and more. This comprehensive collaboration is aimed at delivering perceptible value and innovation to users, enabling seamless communication in diverse scenarios.

In addition to emphasizing the empowerment of AI, Tian underscored the pivotal role of humankind's wisdom and experience, noting that user feedback has been instrumental in shaping the evolution of Timekettle's products. Initially developed to facilitate mutual understanding between speakers of different languages, Timekettle's offerings have seen significant enhancements driven by user suggestions. A standout example is the development of voice cloning, which replicates the speaker's unique vocal tone to create a natural and personalized communication experience. This feature aligns with Timekettle's commitment to fostering human-centric design, recognizing the universal desire for natural, authentic, and comfortable interactions.

Tian also envisions future advancements in integrating emotional recognition into translation, ensuring it conveys not just words but also the underlying emotional tone. For instance, in a translated conversation, users might hear their partner's tone of joy or frustration, adding a nuanced layer to the interaction. This direction emphasized Timekettle's belief in creating deeply immersive communication experiences.

Through participation in the event, Timekettle demonstrated how AI-powered solutions, combined with user-centric design, can drive innovation and redefine global communication, paving the way for more inclusive and natural interactions in an increasingly connected world.

Since its inception in 2016, Timekettle has been at the forefront of cross-language communication innovation. With award-winning products and a global user base of over 400,000, Timekettle continues to set new standards in AI translation technology, striving to achieve universal communication freedom.

