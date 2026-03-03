Timeless and WET PAINT Launch Year-Long Artist Series Beginning with Persue

A national platform spotlighting working artists shaping culture in real time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless today announced a national collaboration with WET PAINT, a graffiti collective rooted in street culture and contemporary art, to launch a year-long artist series beginning with Southern California graffiti artist Persue.

The partnership brings together Timeless' design-forward hardware platform and WET PAINT's network of culture-shaping artists to create limited-edition releases supported by original storytelling content and national activations.

Persue in his studio Timeless Battery & Flip Case Combo

The inaugural release features Persue, whose character-driven work spans graffiti, animation, and fine art. With decades of street foundation behind him, Persue's expressive visual language translates onto the Timeless Flip Case — transforming a functional object into a pocket-sized canvas.

Designed collaboratively, the limited-edition Timeless x Persue Flip Case incorporates original character artwork, bold color execution, and intentional layout placement to preserve the integrity of Persue's style while adapting it to Timeless' signature format.

"Partnering with WET PAINT allows us to build something long-term with artists who have real cultural foundation," said Rob Mora, National Marketing Director at Timeless. "Persue sets the tone for what this series represents: consistency, authenticity, and creative longevity."

"This collaboration was about staying true to the roots," said Persue. "The goal was to make sure the artwork still felt authentic in a new format. That's what made it meaningful."

The Timeless and WET PAINT artist series will continue rolling out nationally throughout 2026, with additional artist collaborations scheduled across multiple markets in different Timeless product formats extending beyond the flip case.

Launch & Availability

The Timeless x Persue Flip Case will be available in the following markets starting this week:

Arizona

California

Oklahoma

Missouri

New Jersey

Illinois

New York

Additional artist releases under the Timeless x WET PAINT collaboration will be announced throughout the year.

About WET PAINT

WET PAINT is a graffiti collective rooted in street culture and contemporary art. Dedicated to elevating working artists and preserving authentic creative expression, WET PAINT partners with brands and institutions to bring graffiti and character-driven art into new formats while maintaining its cultural integrity.

About Timeless

Founded in 2011, Timeless is a lifestyle cannabis house of brands operating nationally across Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Illinois, and New York. The portfolio includes Timeless (distillate vapes), Timeless Noir (live resin terpene vapes), Timeless Azul (live hash rosin vapes), and Tumble (infused pre-rolls). Through design-forward product development and culture-led storytelling, Timeless builds community at the intersection of cannabis, art, and lifestyle. Learn more at timelessvapes.com.

