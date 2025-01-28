Timeless Announces Artist Logo Remix with Kevin Lyons

The renowned creative director puts his unique spin on the Company's latest campaign

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless (or the "Company"), a lifestyle brand leading the way in cannabis culture, today announced its first Artist Logo Remix collaboration with Brooklyn-based creative Kevin Lyons, former Global Creative Director at Urban Outfitters whose monster characters have appeared in murals and brand collaborations globally. The Artist Logo Remix is an iteration of the Timeless Artist Legacy Program , a core pillar of the Company's culture showcasing artists through the lens of cannabis.

Kevin Lyons Timeless Artist Logo Remix

A tenured creative director, Lyons has worked with Nike, Converse, Diesel, Proctor & Gamble, Coca-Cola, American Express, and more. He won the 2010 EMMY Award for Outstanding Achievement in Main Title Design for contributing to the PBS series Avec Eric and a Cannes Golden Lion for leading Diesel's "Be Stupid" campaign. During his 7 years at Urban Outfitters, Lyons helped shape the brand holistically and led the company's acclaimed music program. Lyons has also held positions as Design Director for Stussy Worldwide, Art Director for Spike Jonze's Girl Skateboards, and Senior Designer for Nike, Inc.

"Timeless has shaped its Artist Legacy Program for the past few years, and Kevin elevated the program with his Artist Logo Remix," said Josh Rhodes, Timeless Artist Liaison. "For his flip case and battery, a staple accessory of the Timeless brand, Kevin infused his iconic characters into the Timeless drip logo featuring the colors of our three signature moods, transforming a practical accessory into a work of art embodying the energy and innovation that drive art, skateboarding, and streetwear."

"All I did as a kid was draw sports graphics, design my own sneakers, and work on cartoons. I was heavily influenced by Garfield, Jim Henson, and Sesame Street, then when I got older I was pulled into the worlds of Keith Haring, Hayes, and Ventura," said Kevin Lyons. "Timeless came to me to inject the life they put into their artist collaborations into the logo, which inspired me to turn it into a character who is playful, funny, and a little stoned."

Kevin Lyons's flip case and battery is now available online at www.alwaystimeless.com and in dispensaries across AZ, CA, MO, OK, NJ, and IL in conjunction with three new Timeless flavors including Wet Dream, Papayahuasca, and Black Water OG.

About Timeless

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 12th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Missouri, Ohio and Oklahoma and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about Timeless Vapes please visit: https://www.timelessvapes.com/

SOURCE Timeless Refinery