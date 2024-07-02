Timeless Enters Illinois Cannabis Market

Timeless will launch in Illinois with six strains from its signature "Choose Your Mood" collection, "Energy" (Sativa), "Chill" (Hybrid), and "Rest" (Indica), as well as its NOIR Live Resin Terpenes and Timeless All-In-One vaporizers, all uniquely designed to suit the specific needs of each consumer. In addition, Timeless will debut an exclusive 'Greetings From Illinois' flip case and battery, a limited-edition combo featuring cultural references unique to Illinois. Team Timeless will be taking over retail partner locations throughout July to educate consumers on Timeless products, strains and their effects, as well as offering special promotions, doorbusters and food from local vendors.

"We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of our journey in the midwest in Illinois," said Timeless Founder Rocky Huang. "Having previously launched in Missouri and Ohio, we know first-hand how incredible the midwestern cannabis market is and introducing our high-quality products to Illinois marks an exciting next step to further increase our presence in this region. By blending the state's rich culture with our commitment to community, we hope to build long-lasting relationships with adult-use consumers."

Timeless products will be available with activations at select Curaleaf locations starting Wednesday July 3rd, followed by Zen Leaf on the 4th, and continuing with OKAY, Trinity, Bud & Rita's, Be, Windy City, and Ivy Hall dispensaries in the weeks to come. In addition, new locations carrying Timeless later in the month will include The Cannabist, Ayr Wellness, Consume, RISE, Mission, and nuEra.

To learn more about where and when to find Timeless in Illinois this summer and the schedule for Timeless Takeovers at dispensaries, please visit the Timeless Illinois Launch Webpage . For more information on the Timeless brands, collaborations, and product availability, please visit https://www.timelessvapes.com .

About Timeless:

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through the pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 11th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, Missouri, New Jersey, and now Illinois, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about Timeless please visit: https://www.timelessvapes.com .

SOURCE Timeless Refinery