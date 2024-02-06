Timeless Vapes Announces Partnership with Kansas City Comets

"Kickin' It With Timeless" campaign is a first-of-its kind partnership between a cannabis brand and a Missouri sports team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Vapes ("Timeless" or the "Company"), a lifestyle brand leading the way in cannabis culture, today announced its "Kickin' It With Timeless" campaign in partnership with professional indoor soccer team, the Kansas City Comets , and leading Missouri cannabis dispensary, Good Day Farm .

A staple of the Kansas City community since the 1980s, the Kansas City Comets are an integral part of the city's rich history. Timeless has an exclusive merch pop-up at the Comets Cable Dahmer Arena for the remainder of the season, featuring a signature Timeless x Comets vaporizer flip case and battery, as well as other collaborative Comets merchandise.

"Partnering with Timeless has benefited both our players and the fans," said Brian Budzinski, Managing Partner of the Kansas City Comets. "Timeless products help our athletes recover so they can perform at their peak throughout the season. Meanwhile, our passionate fans have enjoyed an enhanced game day experience through Timeless's events, products and merchandise. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Timeless and educating our community on the benefits of cannabis."

Timeless will run a sweepstakes for one lucky person to win a VIP Comets experience including front row seats in the Timeless section at the Kansas City Comets vs. St. Louis Ambush game on March 21st, a hotel room next to Cable Dahmer Arena, a Visa gift card for dinner and a Timeless x Comets merch pack. Missouri residents ages 21 and up can visit their local Good Day Farm dispensary between February 10th - March 9th to enter for a chance to win. Comets players will be onsite signing autographs for fans at Good Day Farm in Belton on February 17th and at Good Day Farm in Blue Ridge on Feburary 24th.

"This partnership with the Kansas City Comets is a huge step towards destigmatizing the relationship between cannabis and sports," said Timeless Founder, Rocky Huang. "We're proud to partner with our friends at Good Day Farm to bring this experience to life for the community in Missouri, and thankful to the Kansas City Comets for helping us bridge the gap between our industries."

About Timeless:

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and celebrated their 10th anniversary in 2023.Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Missouri and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about Timeless Vapes please visit: https://www.timelessvapes.com

SOURCE Timeless Refinery