Timeless Vapes Establishes Distribution Partnership with Kiva Sales and Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Vapes ("Timeless" or the "Company"), a lifestyle brand leading the way in cannabis culture, today announced its partnership with industry-leading sales and distribution platform Kiva Sales and Service (KSS) in California.

KSS is an experienced distribution accelerator with a 13-year track record of building strong brands and accelerating growth for all partners, and will utilize its expansive network to bring Timeless Vapes and Timeless Noir products to more than 1,000 stores across the Golden State. Timeless specializes in tapping into local communities and culture to create high-quality cannabis products and marketing strategies that resonate with the California consumer.

"Kiva Sales and Service has been closely watching Timeless over the past two years, and we are thrilled to now represent the leading brand from Arizona as they look to expand their presence in the California market", said Brooks Jorgensen, KSS President. "Timeless delivers value to their retail partners through a strong focus on brand marketing, as well as consistent store-level support. By plugging their products into the KSS distribution network we will look to achieve unprecedented scale for the Timeless brand."

Timeless has invested heavily in the cannabis communities across California. The Company recently partnered with APEXER, a Bay Area-based muralist who creates colorful abstract patterns using spray paint, for the latest edition of its Artist Legacy collaboration series. The Timeless Summer Road Trip, a campaign celebrating the community bound together by the intersections of creativity and cannabis, will also make several stops in California this summer.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for Timeless, as we partner with a company like KSS that has an incredible legacy of building brands here in California," said Devin Penhall, General Manager of Timeless in California. "We are looking forward to working with KSS to expand our footprint while delivering consistent, quality products to cannabis consumers across the state."

"Timeless and KSS share a common bond that is rooted in the rich cannabis history of California," said George Thimsen, Chief Revenue Officer of Timeless. "Founded just a year apart, we both strive to uplift the state's cannabis industry by maintaining a standard of excellence and a spirit of innovation through all of our work."

For more information about Timeless' product selection, product availability and collaborations, please visit https://www.timelessvapes.com .

About Timeless

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 10th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Missouri and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about Timeless Vapes please visit: https://www.timelessvapes.com

About Kiva Sales & Service

In 2010, we at Kiva made a commitment to never release a product to our customer until it was perfect. We used that same philosophy as our driving mission at Kiva Sales & Service to make sure we provide the best customer service of any distributor in the market. Our goal is to build the leading distributor for premium California cannabis brands with a strong focus on service, brand building, and relationships that will accelerate growth for all our partners executed by a single distributor for all of their California strategy. With our commitment to dispensary service and a curated portfolio of industry-leading cannabis brands, we can be stronger together.

