Timeless Vapes Launches Artist Legacy Collaboration with Chad Keith

The Artist Legacy Program is one of the Company's core pillars, creating a way to include the community in its branding by tapping artists to design their own Timeless vaporizer flip case and battery combos along with other merchandise. Chad Keith lived in Helsinki, Finland for 17 years where he also attended art school, and is known for mixing traditional brush and airbrush work. Keith has produced artwork for Queens of the Stone Age, Pantera, and Creature Skateboards, and received an EMMA Award from the Espoo Museum of Modern Art for the 'Best Album Art' category.

"My art is easy, trashy and kind of a mixture of everything," said Chad Keith. "My parents let me watch all the gore movies growing up, we'd watch Chainsaw Massacre during Christmas and Faces of Death with my great grandma. For my Artist Legacy collaboration, I wanted something very eye-catching and a little horror influenced, something neon, fun and scary."

"We're excited to debut this Artist Legacy collaboration in October, the perfect time for fellow fright fans to connect with Chad Keith's work," said Kyle Webb, VP of Marketing at Timeless. "We are also re-releasing our beloved Worms strain to coincide with this launch, a flavorful cross between Pink Starburst and Pineapple Express, available in dispensaries in AZ, CA, IL, MO, NJ, OH, and OK."

Chad Keith joins a growing list of artists who have collaborated with Timeless for the Artist Legacy Program, including Nyla Lee, Valentina Vargas, John F. Malta, Tato Caraveo, Ashley Macias, APEXER, and Tati Suarez. You can find Chad Keith's Artist Legacy collaboration online at www.alwaystimeless.com and watch his full interview with Timeless here .

For more information about Timeless's collaborations, product selections and availability, please visit https://www.timelessvapes.com .

About Timeless

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Timeless Vapes began making cannabis products in 2013 and is celebrating their 11th anniversary. Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Missouri Ohio and Oklahoma and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about Timeless Vapes please visit: https://www.timelessvapes.com/

