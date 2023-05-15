Timeless Vapes Partners with Guisados to Host 'G's on Sunday'

The third annual celebration of community, cuisine and Porsches is scheduled for May 21

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeless Vapes ("Timeless" or the "Company"), a lifestyle brand leading the way in cannabis culture, has partnered with Guisados, a family-owned eatery providing authentic Mexican cuisine and culture across California, to announce the third annual 'G's on Sunday' event celebrating classic cars, cuisine, community and cannabis. The annual celebration open to the public will be held on May 21st at Guisados, located at 120 S Linden Drive, Beverly Hills, California from 8-11 a.m.

Timeless G's on Sunday flip case and battery

The centerpiece of the annual event is the car show, celebrating the area's long standing love of vintage vehicles. To register for the car show, Porsche owners can sign up here. Guisados will provide its acclaimed selection of authentic Mexican dishes, including homestyle braises of handmade corn tortillas. Attendees will have access to exclusive merch from Timeless's Always Timeless collection, including letterman jackets, t-shirts, Porsche posters and the G's on Sunday vaporizer flip case and battery. Following the event, the limited-edition flip case will be sold at Sky Club and Weed Shop Hollywood dispensaries. A portion of the proceeds from merch sales will go to No Us Without You, a local charity that helps feed families in need.

"I am thrilled to host our third annual 'G's on Sunday' event," said Rocky Huang, Founder of Timeless Vapes. "Community is core to our Company's mission and our partners at Guisados have specialized in building communal bonds through food for more than a decade. We are proud to work alongside dedicated, like-minded individuals like Armando de la Torre Jr. and I am looking forward to hosting yet another successful celebration."

"Sunday, May 21st can't come soon enough" said Armando de la Torre Jr, Founder of Guisados. "Being born and raised in Los Angeles, there's nothing like combining my passion for the LA car culture with our restaurants in such a natural way. It excites me to bring an event like this to our backyard, merging cannabis culture with our food, our community and a collection of these premiere cars. It's a recipe for success and I am looking forward to seeing this event come to fruition at our Beverly Hills location."

'G's on Sunday' is one of many ways in which Timeless Vapes reaffirms its connection to the communities that have helped build cannabis culture within the United States. Most recently, Timeless partnered with world-renowned creative Tati Suarez to develop the latest installment of its Artist Legacy program. To learn more about the Company's community-driving initiatives, artist collaborations and product launches, please visit https://www.timelessvapes.com/.

About Timeless

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of "Community, Culture, and Legacy." Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Missouri and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SOURCE Timeless Refinery