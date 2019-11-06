Timeline Wins Second Place at Money20/20 Startup Academy Competition in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Timelineapp Tech Limited (Timeline), a fintech company that provides next-generation retirement income software, on Oct. 29, 2019, won second place in the Startup Academy competition at the Money20/20 Conference, held Oct. 27-30 in Las Vegas.

Retirement income software makes it to the final round, wins $5,000 prize and venture capital interest

The Startup Academy celebrates and accelerates the potential of the next generation of startups selected to be a part of this industry-shaping program. Out of hundreds of applications received for the competition, Timeline was shortlisted in their Top 100 "most dynamic and game-changing startups" in the Startup Academy Class of 2019. From the Top 100, Timeline was then one of twenty companies handpicked to compete at the conference, and Abraham Okusanya, CEO of Timeline, presented his pitch to a panel of judges sent to participate from Citi FinTech, 500 Startups, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and more. The judges included Rebecca Lynn, Co-Founder & General Partner of Canvas Ventures; Josh McFarland, General Partner at Greylock; David S. Rose, CEO of Gust & Managing Partner of Rose Tech Ventures; Maria Deam, SVP, Open Innovation at Citi FinTech.

After Okusanya's initial 7-minute startup pitch in the Leadership Lodge, Timeline was one of two startups chosen to compete head-to-head in the final round at the conference, in which Timeline won second place – including a prize of $5,000, as well as some press and venture capital interest. Timeline's retirement planning software allows financial planners to bring a client's retirement journey to life and answer their big retirement income questions, helping to create highly personalized and sustainable retirement plans for clients. Timeline is gaining traction in the US, UK, and other developing markets.

"As more and more Baby Boomers enter retirement in the era of the Defined Contribution plan, it's vital to determine what a safe and sustainable spending rate is from a potentially volatile asset base," said Michael Kitces, Advisory Board Member of Timeline. "Yet despite 25 years of research on the topic, no one has ever embodied everything we know about sustainable spending from a retirement portfolio into a software tool that advisors can use with retirees. Timeline is incredibly well-positioned to put the leading edge of retirement research into practice, at the exact moment the industry needs it most."

"I'm incredibly proud of our fantastic team who made this possible," said Okusanya. "The Money20/20 team have been so supportive, and the feedback from the judges has just been mind-blowing. Getting selected from among some of the world's most dynamic and game-changing startups is a massive endorsement for Timeline's vision of bringing retirement income planning to the digital age!"

Abraham Okusanya shares additional thoughts about participating in the Startup Academy competition in this short video. Learn more about the Startup Academy at Money20/20 at https://us.money2020.com/startup-academy.

About Timeline

Timelineapp Tech Limited is the next-gen retirement income software used by financial planners to illustrate, create and manage sustainable withdrawal strategy for their clients. It is used by financial professionals in the UK, US and other developed countries across the world. Timeline's extensive empirical asset class and longevity data help financial advisors bring a client's retirement journey to life and answer their big retirement income questions through unique personalization and engagement capabilities. Learn more at www.timelineapp.co. Follow Timeline on Twitter @Timeline_Tech.

Timeline Wins Second Place at Money20/20 Startup Academy Competition in Las Vegas

