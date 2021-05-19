Timely Documentary 'Guns, Bombs & War… A Love Story' Calls For Unity To End Global Wars

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The timely and poignant documentary, Guns, Bombs & War: A Love Story, written, produced, and directed by Emmanuel Itier and written and co-produced by Tina Love, is currently available on cable and streaming platforms across the USA and Canada. Now more than ever, with never-ending wars raging across the globe, and in the wake of the advanced hostilities in Israel, this film provides tools for hope, highlights humanitarian efforts to change the world, and is a reminder that we each have an obligation to stand up and work towards peace and a safer planet for ourselves and the next generations.

Five feature films make up Itier's "Tools for Humanity" series, including the first four co-produced by actress Sharon Stone, The Invocation, Femme, We The People, and The Cure.

Guns, Bombs & War: A Love Story asks, Will humanity ever change? Is violence part of our genes or is it a construct of our minds? How do we transform a civilization at war with itself into a society in love with Peace?

With weapons capable of wiping everything from the face of the globe, the future of the world is at stake. Journey through history, biology, mythology, and fables to learn more about humanity's love affair with guns, bombs, and war to discover if violence is in our genes or if it's a construct of our minds created by those who are violent and destructive. It's so easy to destroy but so difficult to rebuild.

Watch The Trailer: https://youtu.be/P-BAyOElCoY

Itier shares, "Our film is a perfect tool to understand current conflicts such as Israel/Palestine or the military nightmare in Myanmar. This is a true call for action. And invitation to get involved and run for office. The day man can put down their guns, bombs and wars, is the day we can move toward a unifying field of Peace and Love, necessary for our survival and to thrive. It will take time and a new world leadership. It will get done."

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Vision Films firmly believes in the power of documentaries for change. Emmanuel Itier has dedicated his filmmaking career to this type of activism and advocacy. We fully support any and all efforts that include tools that help move towards peaceful resolutions, whether in the Middle East, here in the U.S., or anywhere conflict abounds."

The international cast include: Marianne Williamson, Dr. Sue Morter, Nobel Peace Laureates Mairead Maguire and Dr. Ira Helfand, activist Raymond Bagatsing, Daniele Ganser, Dechen Shak-Dagsay, Dr. Vijay Mehta, Maya the Shaman, David Swanson, David Krieger, Christine Ahn, Radhaa Nilia, Dr. Deborah Smilovitz, Joe White, Dr. Jude Currivan, Dr. Ira Israel, Deirdre Hade, Nishanti Bailey, Annette Muller, and Seanne Murray. The score is composed by internationally acclaimed and German composer Jeremy Froböse, songs are by Irish rock star David Barr and The MoonKids, as well as French folk singer Simon Dray.

Find the film on these providers, platforms and more: Dish, Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Verizon Fios, Frontier, Suddenlink, Mediacom, Century Link, Google Fiber, +200 smaller affiliates. Canadian providers are Rogers and Shaw. Stream at Vudu: https://bit.ly/3mFN3eM FandangoNow: https://bit.ly/3dedftJ Microsoft/Xbox: https://bit.ly/3dedftJ Vimeo: https://bit.ly/3a3V1sY Hoopla: https://bit.ly/3tg1CYZ

