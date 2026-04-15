Timeshifter has raised a total of $5.3 million to date from investors including Atlassian Co-Founder Scott Farquhar and Kim Jackson's Skip Capital, Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg, Axiom Space Chief Astronaut Michael López-Alegría, and The Points Guy Founder Brian Kelly.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeshifter, the global leader in circadian technology and the company behind the world's most-downloaded jet lag app, today announced new funding led by Skip Capital, the private fund of Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar and Kim Jackson. The round included participation from Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg, Axiom Space Chief Astronaut Michael López-Alegría, The Points Guy Founder Brian Kelly, and other strategic investors.

Timeshifter raises new funding to scale circadian technology across travel, shift work and healthcare Post this Timeshifter is used by thousands of shift workers, and is being made available by employers across industries, including in healthcare, energy, logistics, and transportation.

The funding will accelerate Timeshifter's expansion from jet lag into shift work and healthcare — markets where circadian disruption has far greater consequences and much larger commercial opportunities.

"We have known for decades that circadian clocks govern nearly every function in the human body, from sleep and alertness to metabolism and immune function. The human and financial costs of ignoring circadian biology have been staggering," said Mickey Beyer-Clausen, Co-Founder and CEO of Timeshifter. "People crossing time zones spend the first days of their trips fighting jet lag. The safety and health of shift workers are compromised. Athletes are competing when their bodies aren't peaking. Medications and treatments are mistimed, reducing their efficacy. At Timeshifter, we're building the missing layer in human performance, safety, and health – circadian timing and control."

Timeshifter translates complex circadian science into breakthrough products and solutions that solve problems affecting billions of people. Its first product — now the most-downloaded jet lag app in the world — proved that circadian science could be translated into a practical, algorithm-driven consumer product at scale. The app has reached more than 1.6 million users globally, with almost 500,000 new accounts added in 2025 alone.

Based on more than 130,000 post-flight surveys, 96.4% of travelers who followed Timeshifter's advice did not experience severe or very severe jet lag. When the advice was not followed, travelers reported a 6.2x increase in severe or very severe jet lag, and a 14.1x increase in very severe jet lag. Timeshifter partners extensively with travel leaders including United Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts to integrate directly with their offerings.

Timeshifter's new, standalone shift work app utilizes the same core technology platform to deliver personalized advice to shift workers. Nearly one in five workers worldwide works shifts and faces increased risk of fatigue-related accidents and errors, long-term health risks, and a poor quality of life. The app is already used by thousands of shift workers, and is being made available by employers across industries, including in healthcare, energy, logistics, and transportation.

Timeshifter also provides concierge services to astronauts and athletes around the world, including Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg, who followed the Timeshifter protocol during his 2016 championship season; a roster of athletes at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games that included Team USA gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin; Sem Verbeek, the current Mixed Doubles Wimbledon Champion; several NBA teams; a top 10 men's singles tennis player; leading men's and women's international cycling teams; top international soccer teams; and other elite athletes and teams.

"In Formula 1, the difference between winning and losing often comes down to the smallest margins," said Nico Rosberg, 2016 Formula 1 World Champion and investor in Timeshifter. "During my championship campaign, I remember having that extra bit of capacity, brainpower, and energy left for the crucial moments. Anything extra you can bring to the table can make all the difference — and I'm sure that extra edge was part of why I won the World Championship."

All major investors in the round are active users of Timeshifter's products and invested out of personal conviction. Skip Capital will support recruitment, strategy, and product development.

"As a founder, I have seen first-hand how unlocking human potential can transform individuals, teams and businesses," said Scott Farquhar, co-founder of Atlassian and Skip Capital, a new investor in Timeshifter. "Circadian technology offers a new way to do just that – helping people perform at their best, stay healthy, and thrive. I'm excited to see Timeshifter turning cutting-edge circadian science into simple, powerful tools that can improve billions of lives."

In its 2020 trend report, the Global Wellness Summit predicted that circadian technology would move from niche adoption to mainstream impact — transforming how we live, travel, work, and deliver healthcare. Timeshifter's accomplishments and new funding demonstrate how this prediction is unfolding at scale — marking a commercial inflection point for circadian technology.

About Timeshifter

Timeshifter is the global leader in circadian technology, translating complex circadian science into products and solutions that unlock human performance, safety, and health. Timeshifter made history with the world's most-downloaded jet lag app, and has since released a revolutionary app to help shift workers improve sleep, safety, health, and quality of life. Timeshifter's concierge services support astronauts, NBA teams, Formula 1 drivers, and Olympic athletes to perform at their best when it matters most. Timeshifter has received several awards, including the National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech® Award and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, and has partnered with leading brands, including United Airlines, Lufthansa Group, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.timeshifter.com.

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SOURCE Timeshifter Inc.