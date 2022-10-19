TIMEX, AMERICA'S TOUGHEST WATCHMAKER COMES OUT SWINGING AS THE FIRST-EVER OFFICIAL TIMEKEEPER AND WATCH PARTNER OF UFC

Following last year's announcement of their major global sponsorship and licensing partnership, Timex® has officially entered the Octagon® as the first-ever Official Timekeeper and Watch Partner of UFC®, and continues the brand's reputation for designing some of the toughest watches that take a licking and keep on ticking in the industry.

"Timex and UFC® share a heritage of determination, ingenuity, and grit and we are honored to join the most innovative force in combat sports to clock its greatest moments," says Shari Fabiani, Sr. Vice President Brand & Creative at Timex Group. "Being able to bring accurate, durable and innovative timekeeping to fighters and fans alike and offering hard-hitting features that embody the toughness and tenacity of two powerhouse brands is a match worthy in its own right."

The collection will be supported with a fully integrated campaign, including content collaboration with UFC Bantamweight "Suga" Sean O'Malley, who will bring his signature colorful personality out in support of the new co-branded collection. Joining O'Malley will be fan favorite and former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier who will be rocking his Timex in preparation for his big showdown with Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden as part of UFC 281 ADESANYA vs. PEREIRA on November 12. In the words of the iconic voice of the Octagon Bruce Buffer, "It's Timex! The only watch tough enough for UFC."

It's all in the details: comprised of multifunctional digital and analog-digital timepieces, the Strength Collection is built as tough as they come thanks to the rugged case design, molded resin straps, and ISO shock-resistant construction of its standout styles. It's a collection that's going to tick a lot of boxes for those with an affinity for high-performing watch design. So, too, will its dapper counterpart, the Street collection, a series of self-expressive watches directly inspired by the panache of UFC's greatest athletes. From the bold detailing on the dials, and comfortable straps, to the Octagon-shaped bezels and crowns, we've injected this ready-to-wear capsule with an inimitable sense of character—something that fans of both powerhouse brands will certainly recognize.

Leading the Strength collection is the Timex UFC Colossus, which comes equipped with the indestructible design and core timing features that fighters and fans need to compete at the highest level. Custom analog-digital functionality features include a world time (48 cities), 5 alarms, calendar, and chronograph. Decked out in bold color schemes, this watch is tough at all times thanks to the rugged 45mm octagonal case design, molded resin straps, 100m water resistance rating, and ISO shock-resistant construction for lasting durability. This style retails for $185.

Leading the Street collection is the Timex UFC Pro. Showcasing hard lines and sleek architectural design, the Timex UFC Pro is a premium analog statement piece for any title winner. This watch reps our authenticity with pride, from the line-embossed UFC logo on the gold-tone dial and comfortable black band to the expert construction of the octagonal bezel and enamel-inlay crown. A date indicator sits within the textured multi-layered dial, while its gold-tone stainless steel case weighs in at a substantial 44mm and 100m of water resistance for rugged durability. This style retails for $155.

The full collection is available now on Timex.com, the official UFC Store , and select retailers globally.

For more information around the UFC partnership and collection please visit www.timex.com and to view/download assets click HERE.

