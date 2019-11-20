Timex® Celebrates Its Archives - Introducing: Q Timex Falcon Eye Reissue

Today's watch market presents a strong demand for these throwback designs and their practical, nostalgic value. Since Timex is built upon 165 years of watchmaking innovation, the company is uniquely positioned to deliver on that demand.

"It's clear consumers are excited by period-specific timepieces, which is part of this modern watchmaking renaissance we're all experiencing today," says Silvio Leonardi, Senior Vice President at Timex Group. "We're seeing this in the runaway success of our first Q Timex Reissue, which has sold out in a matter of hours each time we've restocked it."

The original Q Timex collection was launched as the company turned the quartz crisis of the 1970s into its own quartz revolution, leaning into the future and establishing a new paradigm in quality affordable timekeeping. For this reissue Timex recreated every detail, from the period-correct woven stainless steel bracelet and fully functional battery hatch to its two-tone case, luminescent paint and electric blue striated-pattern dial. The watch is finished with an interplay of brushed and polished surfaces that further demonstrate attention to detail and focus on quality.

Continuing the story that began with the Q Timex 1979 Reissue featuring a topside boatchase down London's Thames River, Mr. Q now takes on a rescue mission with a dangerous car chase in the heart of 1970s San Francisco. See his daring escape at timex.com. The narrative invokes the spirit of the '70s in a way that ties directly back to the design and styling inspirations around this latest reissue.

Q Timex Falcon Eye is available for purchase on Timex.com and in select stores globally for $179 beginning today.

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus and Ted Baker.

