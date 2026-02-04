TIMEX COLLABORATES WITH SONY PICTURES ANIMATION'S "GOAT" AS OFFICIAL "GREATEST OF ALL TIMEKEEPERS," REINFORCING THAT GREATNESS ISN'T GIVEN, IT'S EARNED OVER TIME

A Celebration of Perseverance and Heart, Brought to Life Through an All-Star Social Giveaway of an Unforgettable Trip to Los Angeles

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex®, the global watchmaker that has measured the pulse of culture for more than 170 years, today announced a powerful promotional collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation's next feature film, GOAT, which makes its North American theatrical debut on February 13. An original animated action-comedy set in an all-animal world, the film celebrates the underdog spirit in all of us, a message Timex has long embodied through its enduring heritage as the "Greatest Of All Timekeepers."

GOAT x TIMEX

Greatness is rarely a sprint; it is a marathon measured in seconds, minutes, and hours of unseen work. In GOAT, the film's protagonist, a small goat named Will, fights to prove that "Smalls Can Ball." Timex is proud to celebrate the time it takes to turn potential into legacy, and its watches serve as a reminder that greatness is earned moment by moment, grind by grind, and that real victories are built over time.

"At Timex, we've spent generations keeping time, but what inspires us is how people use it," said Shari Fabiani, Chief Marketing Officer, Timex Group. "GOAT is a story about believing in yourself before the world does, and about the time it takes to turn potential into something real. That idea has guided Timex for more than 170 years, and this collaboration brings that belief to life in a way that is fresh, fun, and unmistakably Timex."

To kick off the collaboration, Timex invites fans into the spotlight across its social channels with an all-star giveaway of an unforgettable trip to Los Angeles. Now through February 23, you can celebrate the GOAT in your life, someone who inspires you to push harder, dream bigger, and make the most of your time. Greatness isn't built overnight; it's earned over hours, days, and years. Head over to @Timex on Instagram to enter for a chance to win.

The celebration continues on the red carpet, with Timex activating the collaboration through a custom-built installation at the film's world premiere, where invited guests will have the opportunity to make every second count and score as many hoops as they can.

"GOAT is a story about perseverance and the belief that greatness is built through dedication over time. Timex shares that same philosophy and understands what it means to earn greatness, making this a natural fit," says Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Brand Strategy & Partnerships, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

As Sony Pictures Animation prepares to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide with GOAT, Timex continues its legacy of championing those who put in the work when no one is watching and celebrating the moments, big and small, that shape greatness. Greatness is not a destination reserved for a few; it is a path shaped one meaningful moment at a time.

For more information, please visit timex.com/goatmovie and follow @Timex on social.

About Timex Group

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, with multiple operating units and more than 2,500 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watchmakers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of world-class brands, including Timex, Timex Atelier, adidas, Aston Martin, Daniel Wellington, Ferragamo, Furla, Gc, Guess, Nautica, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, rag & bone, and Versace.

For all PR and media enquiries, please contact:

Media Contacts

Patricia Rappaport | [email protected], Rachel Walder | [email protected]

About GOAT

From Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse and the artists that made KPop Demon Hunters, comes GOAT, an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will's new teammates aren't thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that "smalls can ball!"

Directed by Tyree Dillihay. Co-Directed by Adam Rosette. Screen Story by Nicolas Curcio and Peter Chiarelli. Screenplay by Aaron Buchsbaum & Teddy Riley. Produced by Michelle Raimo Kouyate, Rodney Rothman, Adam Rosenberg, Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton. Executive Producers are Rick Mischel and Fonda Snyder. The film features the voices of Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Stephen Curry, Nicola Coughlan, Nick Kroll, David Harbour, Jenifer Lewis, Aaron Pierre, Patton Oswalt, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee, Eduardo Franco, Sherry Cola, Jelly Roll and Jennifer Hudson.

SOURCE Timex