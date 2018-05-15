TimiCoin/TimiHealth Names Teo Tijerina To Direct Business Development in Mexico As Its Disruptive Healthcare Blockchain Is Live and Operating Internationally

TimiCoin/TimiHealth's blockchain makes storing and accessing medical records instantly possible from anywhere in the world, so it's destined to disrupt how healthcare has been operating, he said.

Tijerina is an accomplished bilingual executive whose career spans capital formation, regional economic development, entrepreneurship and high tech engineering, said Joyce Lignell, who chairs TimiCoin/TimiHealth Board of Advisors.

An innovator in impact investing and social entrepreneurship, Tijerina is founder of the Texas Summit, the first statewide impact investing and social entrepreneurship summit for which he secured lead investments from Ford Foundation and Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

"Teo's analytical experience balanced by business development, fundraising, and marketing expertise will be enormously helpful as we expand operations, pilot studies and business development in Mexico," said Lowe.

Tijerina has BS degree in Chemical Engineering from Stanford University and an MA from the University of Texas at El Paso, TX.

UFC Champ Michael Bisping advised attendees at the HLTH2018 Forum in Las Vegas earlier this month to start thinking blockchain for medical records as its cryptocurrency mobile platform allows patients and medical professionals to exchange data over an ultra-secure network.

Representing TimiCoin/TimiHealth at the forum were its professional team including Lowe, Lignell, Ramiro Pequeno and Teri Thomas who pointed out how its blockchain technology:

Delivers swift and secure exchange of medical records

Decentralizes technology platform to record data safely and efficiently

Makes records accessible while traveling or during an emergency

Eliminates human mistakes in records transfer

Maintains patient access approval and physician networking in one ledger

TimiCoin/TimiHealth also presented at the Blockchain Super Conference in Dallas, the HiMSS18 in Las Vegas and the Santa Clara Global Blockchain Forum.

About TimiCoin/TimiHealth:

The Mobile Health Record Platform provides complete security of medical records accessible from anywhere. TimiCoin/TimiHealth (Timicoin.io) is a patent-pending solution to securing patient data, while providing unprecedented portability. The company is actively working on pilot programs in the US, Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico.

Media Contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 x2270; amazzone@transmediagroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timicointimihealth-names-teo-tijerina-to-direct-business-development-in-mexico-as-its-disruptive-healthcare-blockchain-is-live-and-operating-internationally-300647988.html

SOURCE TimiCoin/TimiHealth

Related Links

http://www.timicoin.io

