Timing Gear Market size is set to grow by USD 1.83 bn from 2024-2028,increasing demand for high-performance vehicles boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global timing gear market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.83 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. The Timing Gear Market experiences growth due to the rise in automobile racing diversity, including SUVs, dirt bikes, and solar cars. Timing gears are essential in interference engines, enhancing performance through direct contact between valves and piston heads. Keywords: Low Emission Market, Automotive Component, Import/Export Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Pestle Analysis, Friction, Lightweight, Camless Engines, Engine Performance, Timing Chain, Belt Technology, Emission Standards, Euro VI, Fuel-efficient Engines, Vehicle Production, Aftermarket Industry, Friction Reduction, Automotive Manufacturers, Aftermarket Sales, Automotive Manufacturing, Engines, Fuel Efficiency, Emissions, Vehicles, Timing Gear, Crankshaft, Camshaft, Intake Valves, Exhaust Valves, Chain, Belt, Engine Operation, Degree Lag, Timing Belts, Timing Chains.

Timing Gear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled ACPT Inc., American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Bhagat Forge Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Cummins Inc., Fortune-Cross Co. Ltd., FUJIMAK Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Wia Corp., Indutrade AB, JTEKT Corp., Melling, Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., NTN Corp., RACL Geartech Ltd., Regal Rexnord Corp., The Timken Co., Trelleborg AB, Mohit Engineers Pvt. Ltd, and Wanxiang America Corp.

Segment Overview

This timing gear market report extensively covers market segmentation by Vehicle Type (Passenger vehicles, Commercial vehicles) End-user (OEM vehicles, Aftermarket) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Vehicle Type

The Timing Gear Market in the Automotive Component Market is experiencing growth due to increasing vehicle production and the crucial role of timing gears in Internal Combustion Engines (ICE). The market is subjected to Import/Export Analysis and Pricing Analysis. Pestle Analysis reveals continuous innovation, with BorgWarner introducing a low-friction timing gear for Mitsubishi, Suzuki, Hyundai, and General Motors. However, the emergence of cam-less engines, which don't require timing gears, poses a challenge. Engine Performance is a significant factor, with timing chains and belt technology reducing friction. Lightweight timing gears contribute to Fuel-efficient engines, aligning with Emission standards like Euro VI. Advanced engines, such as those from FMI analysis, prioritize friction reduction. Automobile manufacturers focus on aftermarket sales, while automotive manufacturing adapts to engine size and degree lag in timing gears. Timing gears are integral to engine operation, involving crankshaft, camshaft, intake valves, and exhaust valves. Friction reduction is essential for engine performance, with timing belts and chains playing a vital role. Despite the challenges, the market is expected to grow, with an emphasis on fuel efficiency and emissions.

Geography Overview

The Timing Gear Market in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing production of commercial vehicles and the shift of major car manufacturers to Mexico for low-cost labor. Modern engines, particularly in the US, are demanding advanced timing gear systems, including chains and belts, to ensure fuel efficiency and comply with stringent emission standards. These engines utilize crankshafts and camshafts to control intake valves and exhaust valves, with degree lag a critical factor in engine operation. Timing belts and chains reduce friction and improve engine performance, contributing to fuel economy and low emission levels. International bodies continue to set stringent regulations for fuel-efficient, low-emission engines, driving the demand for lightweight and long-life timing gear. The Automotive Market's focus on weight reduction and the emergence of camless engines further boosts the demand for timing gear technology. The Timing Gear Market's Import/Export Analysis, Pricing Analysis, and Pestle Analysis reveal ongoing trends and challenges in this sector.

The timing gear market caters to the automotive industry, with manufacturers using iron casting or forging for production. However, the shift towards advanced materials is rising due to stricter emission standards and fuel economy regulations. Modern engines require lightweight, high-performance timing gears, including chains and belts, to reduce friction and improve engine operation. International bodies push for fuel-efficient, low-emission vehicles, driving the demand for long-life, lightweight timing gears.

The timing gear plays a vital role in ICE engines, with potential damage leading to inefficient performance and costly repairs. Modern engines, adhering to stringent emission standards, use camshaft position sensors to monitor the timing gear's position. International bodies push for fuel-efficient, low-emission engines, driving the demand for advanced timing gear technology. Key trends include lightweight, long-life, and friction-reducing options. The Automotive and Component Market reports on pricing analysis, import/export trends, and technological advancements like camless engines.

Research Analysis

The Timing Gear Market is a significant segment of the Automotive Component Market, with a focus on improving engine performance and fuel economy in vehicles. Automakers are increasingly investing in lightweight, long-life timing gears to reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency in their Fuel Efficient and Low Emission offerings. The use of timing gears in engines is essential for synchronizing the rotation of the crankshaft and camshaft, enabling the intake and exhaust valves to open and close at the correct timing. The market for timing gears is subject to various external factors, including pricing analysis, import/export trends, and technological advancements such as belt technology and friction reduction. A PESTLE analysis of the market reveals opportunities for growth in emerging economies and challenges from increasing competition and regulatory requirements. Despite these challenges, the market for timing gears is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles



Commercial Vehicles

End-user

OEM Vehicles



Aftermarket

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

