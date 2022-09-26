Timken Celebrates Century of Trading on New York Stock Exchange

Timken is one of only 30 companies to be listed for 100 consecutive years, first Ohio-based company to reach milestone

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company ( NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, this week marked 100 years since the company's initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Sept. 25, 1922. Timken is one of only 30 companies currently on the NYSE to be listed for 100 consecutive years and is the first Ohio-based company to reach the milestone.i

"This significant achievement speaks to the ability of The Timken Company's associates to innovate, adapt and create sustainable value for our shareholders across generations," said John M. Timken, Jr., chairman. "We're honored to be recognized among such a short list of companies to accomplish this feat."

"Because of our resilient business model and engineering culture, demand has remained strong for Timken products and technology throughout our history," said Richard G. Kyle, president and chief executive officer. "Going forward, we will continue to drive growth and strong returns for our investors by staying focused on advancing our company strategy and innovating with our customers."

Earlier this year, Timken paid its 400th consecutive quarterly dividend, making it one of the rare companies to register that achievement as well. The company was founded in 1899, and went public 23 years later by joining the NYSE. Today, Timken operates in 43 countries and supports a variety of industrial customers, including many in renewable energy and automation, which now represent Timken's first- and second-largest individual end markets.

The Timken Company ( NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

