Timken to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided by

The Timken Company

Nov 18, 2025, 06:51 ET

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York City. Neil Frohnapple, vice president of investor relations, will take part in the Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Michael A. Discenza, vice president and chief financial officer and Frohnapple will participate in the Melius Investor Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. Materials shared with investors during the conferences will be available online at investors.timken.com.   

About The Timken Company
 The Timken Company (NYSE: TKRwww.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2024 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 35 Cents Per Share

Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 35 Cents Per Share

The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion,...
Timken to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference

Timken to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will participate in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Machinery

Machinery

News Releases in Similar Topics