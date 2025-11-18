Timken to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York City. Neil Frohnapple, vice president of investor relations, will take part in the Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Michael A. Discenza, vice president and chief financial officer and Frohnapple will participate in the Melius Investor Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. Materials shared with investors during the conferences will be available online at investors.timken.com.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2024 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

