Timken Completes Acquisition of Nadella Group

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com ), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Nadella Group, a leading European manufacturer of linear guides, telescopic rails, actuators and systems and other specialized industrial motion solutions.

Based in Italy, Nadella has 450 employees and operates manufacturing facilities in Europe and China. The company posted revenue of approximately €100 million in 2022.

In 2018, Timken added linear motion products to its portfolio when it acquired Rollon, a leader in engineered linear guides, telescopic rails, actuators and systems, serving robotics, automation, logistics and other attractive market sectors. Nadella will further Timken's strategy to expand and scale its leading industrial motion product portfolio.

