Timken Issues CSR Report, Demonstrating Commitment to Move the World Forward, for Good

"We are committed to being open and accountable to all our stakeholders – our associates, our customers, our investors and the communities where we do business," said Kyle. "We'll use this report as a benchmark to measure our progress and guide our CSR program."

This is Timken's first report that measures the company against widely accepted practices and benchmarks, including the GRI Standards for sustainability reporting. It also demonstrates the important role Timken associates, the company's sustainability commitment, its communities and its leadership play in advancing Timken's CSR initiatives.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.6 billion in sales in 2018 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 35 countries.

