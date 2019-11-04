Timken Issues CSR Report, Demonstrating Commitment to Move the World Forward, for Good
Nov 04, 2019, 07:00 ET
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, published its corporate social responsibility (CSR) report, sharing where the company stands on its efforts to move the world forward, for good.
"This report represents who we are and how we do business. We invest in our communities, we care for the environment, we treat people with respect, and we take great pride in doing things the right way," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer.
"We are committed to being open and accountable to all our stakeholders – our associates, our customers, our investors and the communities where we do business," said Kyle. "We'll use this report as a benchmark to measure our progress and guide our CSR program."
This is Timken's first report that measures the company against widely accepted practices and benchmarks, including the GRI Standards for sustainability reporting. It also demonstrates the important role Timken associates, the company's sustainability commitment, its communities and its leadership play in advancing Timken's CSR initiatives.
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.6 billion in sales in 2018 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 35 countries.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
scott.schroeder@timken.com
SOURCE The Timken Company
Share this article