Timken Named One of World's Most Ethical Companies® for 12th Time

Awarding organization Ethisphere says companies committed to business integrity elevate standards, have better long-term performance

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 12th time. Ethisphere Institute – a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success – today announced that Timken is among its class of 2023 honorees.

"Ethics and integrity is a core value at Timken that guides how our global team of associates interact with each other, our partners and our customers," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "Being included on this list reflects our associates' commitment to upholding this value, as well as being a strong corporate citizen, everywhere we operate. We congratulate the other 2023 honorees and are proud to join them on this list."

Ethisphere named 135 honorees from 19 countries and 48 industries on its 2023 list. Timken is one of nine companies listed in the industrial manufacturing category.

In compiling its list of honorees, Ethisphere assesses company culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

"Ethics matters. Organizations like Timken that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "By making this list for an impressive 12th time, Timken has demonstrated its ongoing dedication to making real impact for its stakeholders and its commitment to exemplary values-based leadership."

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.5 billion in sales in 2022 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Large Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company