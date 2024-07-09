Timken Recognized as Top Workplace by Both Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, has been recognized among Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces and U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For. The Newsweek ranking is based on a study by data research firm Plant-A Insights, which collected over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews from more than 250,000 employees. U.S. News determined its list using a combination of publicly available information, and industry classification benchmark standards.

"Our growth and continued relevancy over our 125-year history would not be possible without the contributions from our global employees to create tomorrow's solutions and innovations for a world in motion," said Natasha Pollock, Timken vice president of human resources. "These honors recognize our commitment to a strong, diverse work culture with a focus on continuous growth and career development opportunities for our world-class team of problem solvers."

To compile the America's Greatest Workplaces list, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights assessed companies across all industries in the United States that employ at least 500 people. They evaluated employers based on criteria such as corporate culture, working environment and other aspects of their current employer and other companies. U.S. News determined its list from public companies in the Russell 3000 index with at least 75 U.S.-based Glassdoor reviews between 2020 and 2023. Its evaluation focused on quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, professional development and other metrics.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. The company posted $4.8 billion in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries. Timken is one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, according to Fast Company, and has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies, America's Greatest Workplaces and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek, Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune.

