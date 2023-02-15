Timken Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Large Employers

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has earned a spot on the Forbes list of America's Best Large Employers 2023. Timken is one of 500 employers recognized across 25 different industry sectors.

"Being included on this list speaks to the rewarding career opportunities we offer and the pride our associates have in the critical work they do around the globe," said Natasha Pollock, Timken vice president, human resources. "Timken team members play key roles in ensuring reliable transportation, secure food production, renewable energy and many other processes that are vital to our global society. We're honored to be mentioned alongside the other top employers, which include many of our customers and business partners."

Timken offers opportunities for associates to work on global teams of collaborative problem solvers in a culture that recognizes and rewards new ideas and contributions. Associates enjoy excellent pay and benefits as well as individualized career development and advancement opportunities to fulfill professional growth aspirations.

Forbes and data provider Statista identified America's Best Large Employers 2023 based on results of an independent survey taken by approximately 45,000 employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.5 billion in sales in 2022 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Large Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

