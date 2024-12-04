Timken Recognized by Newsweek as One of America's Most Responsible Companies for Fifth Straight Year

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com, a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, has been recognized by Newsweek and Statista Inc. as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for the fifth year in a row. This honor reflects the company's continued commitment to improve the lives of individuals and communities, benefit the planet and strengthen its business through corporate social responsibility (CSR).

"At Timken, we're dedicated to CSR, reducing emissions and supporting our communities because these are the right things to do," said Tarak Mehta, Timken president and chief executive officer. "At the same time, we're focused on innovating solutions to increase efficiency and sustainability for our customers. This recognition belongs to our employees who make a positive impact every day. We're honored to be included on this list among so many outstanding corporate citizens as we work together to build a more efficient and resilient world."

Newsweek and Statista determined the list by conducting a detailed analysis of key performance indicators for the top 2,000 U.S.-based public companies, by revenue, and a survey of 26,000 U.S. residents. Survey respondents were asked to select companies familiar to them and evaluate their overall CSR performance as well as their performance in the areas of social, environmental and governance.

Newsweek ultimately selected 600 honorees across 14 industries, with Timken listed in the capital goods subcategory. Earlier this year, Timken was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the 13th time.

