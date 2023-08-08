Timken Seeing Strong Demand for Solar Energy Solutions; Wins Solar Project in Australia

News provided by

The Timken Company

08 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

Delivering innovative product for photovoltaic (PV) trackers to help withstand geographical and weather-related challenges

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, is providing slewing drives for the second-largest photovoltaic (PV) solar tracking system project in Australia. Solar tracker manufacturer ATEC chose Timken's Cone Drive solution to help it overcome challenging wind conditions in the mountainous region of New South Wales, where the 280 MW Wollar Solar Farm is being constructed.

"We collaborate closely with ATEC and other solar companies to provide innovative solutions in response to a wide range of challenges, including weather and terrain," said Carl Rapp, group vice president of drive systems and services. "By working together with customers and providing our engineering expertise, we can enhance the performance and reliability of solar tracking systems, creating a more efficient and resilient world in the process."

Timken has partnered with ATEC on several solar projects, including developments in Zambia and China. For the Wollar Solar Farm, Timken is delivering an innovative octagonal rotating shaft solution for solar panels designed to withstand the windy conditions that are typical in the mountainous region. The solar farm's developers expect to complete the project and connect it to Australia's national power transmission grid in 2024.

Renewable energy is Timken's single-largest end-market sector, representing approximately 10 percent of total company sales in 2022. The company is committed to advancing environmental sustainability through product innovation, operational excellence and technology. Timken has invested heavily in research and development in support of solar and wind energy and has built strong manufacturing, engineering and testing capabilities across its global footprint. Timken and Cone Drive have played a role in significant utility-scale solar tracking system projects, including Al Dhafra PV2, the world's largest single-site solar power plant; South Africa's Redstone Solar Thermal Power projectAl Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai; and PowerChina's Jiangxi Electric project.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKRwww.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.5 billion in sales in 2022 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and America's Best Large EmployersBest Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company

Also from this source

Timken Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2023 Results

Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 33 Cents Per Share

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.