Timken to Host Investor Day on May 20

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) (www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. ET.

The Investor Day will feature presentations by Lucian Boldea, president and chief executive officer, Michael A. Discenza, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and other members of the Timken leadership team. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.

The event, which will be held at the New York Stock Exchange, will also be webcast live at investors.timken.com. Those interested in attending virtually via the webcast can register here using the password TimkenNYSE. To access the webcast during the event, use the same passcode. Presentation materials will be available for download at investors.timken.com prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event on the same website until June 3, 2026.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2025 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Media Relations:

Sarah Factor

234.262.4878

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Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

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SOURCE The Timken Company