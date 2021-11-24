Timken to Participate in the Melius Research Industrial Tech & Aerospace Forum

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will participate in the Melius Research Industrial Tech & Aerospace Forum on Dec. 8, 2021 in New York City. Participating on behalf of Timken will be Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries. Timken is recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Best Employers, America's Best Employers for New Graduates and America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company

Related Links

www.timken.com

