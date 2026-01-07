Timken Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Profitable Growth

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today announced strategic leadership appointments designed to accelerate profitable growth by advancing technology innovation, strengthening market focus and expanding regional presence.

"Since I joined Timken in September of 2025, we have been reviewing our operating model to ensure we best serve our customers and fully realize our potential," said Lucian Boldea, president and chief executive officer. "Having the right talent in the right place is critical to achieving that objective. These targeted leadership updates align with our primary growth drivers and further empower our team to leverage our complementary product portfolio to support customers more comprehensively as one Timken. This approach is expected to fuel innovation, strengthen commercial execution and position us to capture greater share in key market verticals.''

John Szarka is appointed to the new position of chief technology officer and elected an officer of the company. He most recently served as vice president, product management – Engineered Bearings. Szarka will advance our enterprise-wide technology strategy and resource allocation across the company's portfolio. This includes delivering product technology roadmaps for key markets, unlocking synergies between businesses, and leading Timken's strategy for AI, automation and data to improve decision velocity and resource deployment. This appointment elevates technology and innovation as primary drivers of organic growth.

Sean Hendricks is appointed to the new position of vice president of marketing. Hendricks, who previously served as president of Lovejoy, will lead the company's market and channel strategy across businesses and regions. In this role, Hendricks is expected to sharpen customer-centric positioning and support sustainable growth by expanding go-to-market initiatives and cross-selling opportunities in key market verticals.

Timken is evolving its regional leadership structure to support accelerated sales growth. Sudesh Kumar, formerly vice president, sales and customer engineering Americas, is appointed to the new position of president of Americas. Diego Macario, formerly president of Groeneveld-BEKA, is appointed to the new position of president of Europe. Continuing in their regional leadership roles are Lance Yu, president of China and Northeast Asia, and Sanjay Koul, president of India, Africa, Middle East and Central and Southeast Asia. Responsible for regional growth strategies, these leaders are tasked with driving greater geographic penetration, unlocking new commercial opportunities and supporting local customer needs.

In addition, the company is expanding the scope of its operations and supply chain functions to span across the organization to enable an enterprise-wide focus on global manufacturing and procurement strategies, process transformation, continuous improvement and quality. The more holistic approach to these functions is designed to drive improved cost and performance, including the ability to realize synergies from acquisitions faster.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2024 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release (including statements regarding the company's forecasts, estimates, plans and expectations) that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the statements related to expectations regarding acceleration of sales, increasing market share, improving costs and capturing synergies are forward-looking. The company cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including but not limited to economic, competitive and technological factors. Additional factors are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by the federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

